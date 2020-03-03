TSANet Secretary position filled by Richard Long, Director of Technical Support, Actian Corporation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has elected Richard Long, Director of Technical Support at Actian Corporation, as the new TSANet Secretary. The officers, elected by the 11 member TSANet Board of Directors, serve one-year terms.

“I’m very excited about Richard moving into an Executive Leadership position in TSANet. TSANet will certainly benefit from Richard’s experience in the industry. Richard and Actian Corporation have traditionally served TSANet in multiple capacities and I’m looking forward to another chapter through Richard’s leadership,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

“I am excited and proud to take on this new board position and that it provides me with yet another way to serve TSANet and its members,” said Richard Long.

Richard joined Actian in 2012 and has over 20+ years of technical support and support management experience. His responsibilities include leading several teams of support engineers and team managers on database, cloud SaaS and on-prem software and offerings. Richard is responsible for helping develop new strategic processes, procedures, metrics, Salesforce reporting and efficiencies. He is accountable for customer and partner relationships in his area, escalation process, cross-functional coordination with sales and engineering of escalation defect resolution, voice of the customer for product improvement and customer satisfaction. Richard holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration from Texas State University.

Richard joins the existing board members: René Karel (VMware), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix), Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), Jennifer Lowry (Cisco Systems), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Joseph Campbell (IBM), Michelle Huenink (Microsoft Corporation), John Boggs (NetApp), and Scott Froehlich (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multivendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multivendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multivendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

Company and product names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Brittany Jimerson, TSANet (913) 345-9311