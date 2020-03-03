Salt Lake City, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inception Mining Inc. (OTCQB: IMII) (“Inception” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant increase in production at its Clavo Rico concession in Honduras due to the signing and realization of a new crushing contract with Equipment, Development, and Investments S. de RL (“EDI”). EDI has been consistently crushing ore to 3/8” maximum, the optimal size for processing on the Company’s heap leach array, at a rate of 75.27 tons per hour since January 27th, 2020. This rate fulfills Inception’s goal of processing 12,000 tons of ore per month.

About Inception Mining, Inc.:

Inception Mining Inc., a Nevada corporation, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Central and North America. Inception’s core asset is the Clavo Rico gold project in Honduras, which features a heap leach facility and on-site ADR plant.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Company properties. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

Inception Mining Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Inception Mining Inc.

(OTC QB: IMII )

5330 South 900 East, Suite 280

Salt Lake City, Utah 84117

Trent D Ambrosio CEO

(801) 312-8113 Ext. 101

info@inceptionmining.com