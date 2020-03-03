Westport, CT, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Health Care Conference. The Conference is being held on March 2-4, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will be presenting on overview of the Company as well as recent developments and key highlights, including successfully completing 100 patient cases with its PURE EP(tm) System, and its recent participation at the 25th Annual International AF Symposium .

The BioSig presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00-8:30 AM in Orleans, 4th Floor. Mr. Londoner will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investor’s on Wednesday, March 4th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Andrew Ballou, Vice President, Investor Relations at aballou@biosigtech.com .

The BioSig presentation will also be webcast live. The webcast will be archived for 120 days following the live presentation. To view the webcast please use this link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/bsgm/

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

