San Diego, CA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, and JLab Audio, #1 True Wireless under $100 in the US*, announce their partnership to offer music streaming with every JLab purchase.

As part of the partnership, JLab customers will receive 3 months free of TIDAL Premium via their JLab headphones purchase. TIDAL offers access to more than 60 million songs, expertly curated playlists and 250,000 high quality videos, which also allows for music to be downloaded when you’re without WiFi or cell service.

“TIDAL and JLab both make music more accessible and enjoyable to consumers – and as JLab has grown internationally, we needed a music partner who had this global approach,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

JLab is distributed in 40 countries and has taken its success in the US globally to become the #5 true wireless worldwide.**

To kick off the partnership, the duo is hosting a sweepstakes to win a 12-month TIDAL Premium subscription and $150 to spend at jlabaudio.com. Consumers can register to win one of 5 gifts at jlabaudio.com/TIDALSweeps.

To learn more about the partnership visit TIDAL.com/partners/jlabaudio

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth™ speakers. From 2016-2018, the San Diego Business Journal named JLab Audio one of the Best Places to Work in San Diego, and currently JLab Audio is a 4x Inc. 500/5000 company. The Epic Air True Wireless Earbuds were a PC Mag Editors’ Choice and rated their favorite true wireless earbud. JLab Audio is also the Official Audio Sponsor of Major League Soccer. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, Bluetooth Capable, No wire/no band, Jan. 2018-Nov. 2019.

**Source: Counterpoint Research Hearables Market Tracker. Units sold Q4 2019.

