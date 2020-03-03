New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tangential Flow Filtration Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867452/?utm_source=GNW

The efficient applications of tangential filtration technique are for various purposes, such as downstream processing in bio-manufacturing, separation and purification of biomolecules, and upstream harvesting.



Key Market Trends

Single-use TFF Systems Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance over the Forecast Period



The rise in the adoption of single-use technologies can be attributed to the benefits associated with them, such as reduced cross-contamination, increased flexibility, and decreased process time. This, in turn, increases the adoption of single-use TFF systems across the world. These fully automated single-use systems have various benefits, such as reduced validation, lower capital costs, and decreased cleaning requirements. In addition, with increasing technological advancements in single-use TFF, the biologics manufacturing landscape is expected to reshape itself, to facilitate the industry to adopt simpler, disposable, single-use systems.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America dominated the global tangential flow filtration market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the increasing investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. The investments in R&D of various simpler technologies for biopharmaceutical industries are also expected to propel the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The presence of major market players, such as Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck, Novasep, and Sartorious, is expected to increase the overall market competition. Increasing innovation and the rise in investment for various public and private organizations are expected to intensify the industry rivalry across the world.



