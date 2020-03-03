Portland, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global MEMS sensor industry accounted for $25.7 million in 2018 and is predictable to reach $60.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Rise in demand for smart consumer electronics, evolving trends in automotive industry, and rise in popularity in IoT have boosted the growth of the global MEMS sensor market. However, lack of standardized fabrication process for MEMS and reduction in life of device after incorporating the sensor in devices impede the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging trends toward autonomous vehicles, increase in adoption of wearable devices and innovative application in biomedical sectors are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global MEMS sensor market share is categorized by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across inertial sensors, pressure sensor, optical sensor, environment sensor, and ultrasonic sensor. The optical sensor segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the global MEMS sensor market. However, the environment sensor segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. The healthcare segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the study period. However, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting nearly one-fourths of the global MEMS sensor market.

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The global MEMS sensor market across Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, contributing around half of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.4% through 2026.

Industry Money Makers:

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments

HP Inc.

Knowles Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Denso Corporation

Broadcom

