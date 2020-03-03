Today, March 3rd 2020, Orkuveita Reykjavikur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded its closed green bond offering in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB. The bonds pay a fixed real-interest rate with a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and have a final maturity on September 2nd 2034 and February 18th 2055 respectively.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 3.000m nominal.

OR020934 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 900m at a yield of 1.31%-1.35%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 600m at a yield of 1.32%. OR0180255 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 2.100m at a yield of 1.38%-1.43%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,740m at a yield of 1.40%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

For further information please contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Capital Markets, Fossar Markets, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com