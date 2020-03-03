New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Tractor market was valued at USD 91.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 132.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2019-2026). The growth of agriculture in developing regions is one of the key reasons that are driving the growth of the market. Further, government subsidies for farm mechanization is another crucial factor helping in the growth of the market. Tractors are used in farms to help the farmers in performing chores like construction and load pulling. Agricultural usage dominates the usage segment of tractors.
Many manufacturers have specific planting, crops which require special tractor dimensions to operate in the fields, vineyards, or orchards. Though a utility tractor fits some of the desired requirements, there will be modifications required to make the tractor completely fit the given application.
OEMs are offering and integrating advanced safety features in the market considering the vivid nature of applications of such tractors. For instance, New Holland has started offering an automatic traction control system. The system engages front-wheel drive for optimum braking, traction, and steering, only when needed. This system also monitors operation on hilly surfaces to control loads when moving downhill and engages front-wheel drive for extra traction when going uphill. For the most extreme operations, the front-wheel-drive can be fully engaged to provide maximum traction at all times of operations.
Manufacturers are providing remote access to the tractors, which will help monitor critical systems and functions. Machine information and programmed custom alerts can prevent downtime by assisting customers in avoiding equipment failures. John Deere’s JDLink, when combined with Remote Display Access, can give their dealer remote access to the machine to troubleshoot potential problems
Further key findings from the report suggest-
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Type, by Drive, by Application, by Power and by Region:
Specialty Tractor by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Specialty Tractor by Drive (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Specialty Tractor by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Specialty Tractor by Power (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Specialty Tractor by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
