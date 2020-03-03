Newark, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global poultry probiotic ingredients market is expected to grow from USD 64.33 million in 2017 to USD 127.32 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Global poultry probiotic ingredients market is witnessing the steady growth from the past few years. This is mainly due to rising demand for poultry and meat products consumption, owing to livestock production and easy availability of these products may stimulate poultry probiotic ingredients market growth. These probiotics helps in maintaining the balance between gut flora and manage gastrointestinal tract for high performance and health. In addition to this, rising preference for natural probiotics ingredients over antibiotics, further boosting the growth of market.

Probiotics are fed to poultry animals so as to deal with environmental stress and regulate the immune system and enzymatic actions which improve digestion and feed efficiency. These ingredients are used to avert diseases, bacterial infections, and maintain proper microbial flora which may boost the product demand. Probiotic ingredients are commonly utilized as feed additives for improving development execution and feed effectiveness in pigs, aquaculture, ruminants, and poultry animals. It helps the host animal to keep up gastrointestinal flora and improve animal health alongside creature products generation. Probiotics also help to maintain weight and diminish the death rate in broiler and breeders which leads to high benefits for agribusiness.

Global poultry probiotic ingredients market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in rise in use of probiotics as a growth promoter so as to gain weight in broiler chicken feed. High consumption of meat is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. Growing demand of backyard beautification activities and well-kept yards across the globe is contributing to the market expansion. Standardization issue have restrain the market growth. However, favourable regulatory policies in regards to the association of probiotics in animal feed may drive the business development may drive the market growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global poultry probiotic ingredients market include Novus Biomin, International, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Kemin Industries, Organica Biotech, Prowell, Neospark, and DSM among others. To enhance their market position in the global poultry probiotic ingredients market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2016, Chr. Hansen announced the acquisition of Nutritional Physiology Company to expand its business in probiotics to the livestock industry.

In July 2016, Evonik Industries announced the acquisition of NOREL, a global supplier of animal feed ingredients to expand its portfolio of sustainable and healthy solutions in the field of animal nutrition and to provide innovative solutions for antibiotic-free livestock management.

In March 2017, Evonik Industries announced the introduction of its Ecobiol, designed for the use in poultry production and aquaculture in Asia Pacific region.

In October 2017, Danisco Animal Nutrition, a business unit of DuPont Industrial Biosciences, announced the launch of DuPont™ Enviva PRO, a three-strain Bacillus probiotic, in Europe.

In January 2020, Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer announced the launch of VANNIX C4, a novel phytogenic feed additive that joins the comprehensive lineup of poultry gut health solutions from Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America.

The lactobacilli segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 25.21 million in 2017

The product segment is classified into bifidobacterium, streptococcus, lactobacilli, and others. The lactobacilli segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 25.21 million in 2017. Rise in egg consumption among consumers for high protein intake may stimulate productivity growth. These are used in layers to enhance egg quality and provide a favorable environment to eggs for proper growth.

The broilers segment dominated the market with the highest share of 41.40% in 2017

The application segment is segmented into broilers, breeders, layers, turkeys, and chicks & poults. The broilers segment held the major market share of 41.40% in 2017. They are broadly to gain weight in broiler chicken and used as an alternative for antibiotics growth promoter which may drive the market growth. It also aids in digestive function in broilers and tuning intestinal environment, which is stimulating the industry growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Poultry Probiotic Ingredients Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region held the largest market share of 43.50% in 2017 in the global poultry probiotic ingredients market. This is mainly due to increasing consumer consciousness towards consuming high protein products which may drive the overall market. Moreover, antibiotics ban in U.S along with favorable regulations by FDA regarding GRAS approval for these products is likely to drive industry growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the rise in meat consumption in the region owing to its rich protein content may drive the market growth, over the forecast period. Favorable regulation regarding the antibiotics ban along with various occurrence showing fatal effects of antibiotics residual accretion in meat products may drive the regional growth.

The global poultry probiotic ingredients market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilotons), export (Kilotons), and import (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

