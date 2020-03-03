#DX32020 is going to provide you with impeccable industry insights focusing on the key areas of Retail, Marketing & Technology with speaker faculty of the top thought leaders across a variety of industries, providing invaluable knowledge.

#DX32020 is going to provide you with impeccable industry insights focusing on the key areas of Retail, Marketing & Technology with speaker faculty of the top thought leaders across a variety of industries, providing invaluable knowledge.

Toronto, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DX3 is Canada’s largest conference and trade show dedicated to retail, marketing, and technology. The 9th edition of DX3 Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on 10th – 11th March 2020! Over the years we have been discussing what the future of retail will look like in 2020.

Today we are looking forward beyond 2021. The retail and marketing landscape is transforming as the success of a brand is no longer limited to the depth and breadth of its inventory. The retail market has expanded into creating a long-lasting experience for consumers as they are searching for a more tailored and personalized experience.

The DX3 2020 event is all about GROWTH, on all levels, personal, professional and in your business:

Personal – Hoame will be holding a meditation session that may help in finding a calm, healthy head-space, reducing stress and staying focused.

Professional - DX3 Talks are workshops designed to show you HOW TO use and implement new ideas, strategies and tools, for you to bring home and help you excel as a professional.

Business - Get perspective, new ideas, and learn what leading businesses are doing to be successful at the Retail Summit and Marketing & Innovation Summit.

Through interactive installations and provocative content, DX3 is your one-stop-shop for taking advantage of everything retail, digital marketing, and tech has to offer.

DX32020 FEATURES

DX3 2020 will have its own EVENT APP. Everyone who registers for the event will get access to the app by downloading it on their phone and logging in with the email they registered to the event with. We are also supporting local food start-ups through Food Pavilion; Meditation zone provided by Hoame and relive your memories through game zone while playing games and experiencing VR.

Meditation, Food Pavilion and Game Zone are our entries into segments of retail that have grown like well-being retail, gaming retail and food retail.

RETAIL SUMMIT:

Our speaker faculty consists of the top thought leaders across a variety of industries, providing attendees with invaluable knowledge that they can immediately implement in their respective industries. Some of our speakers are:

Ian Rosen, Vice President, Digital & Strategy, Harry Rosen

Jo Vos, Managing Director, Leafly Canada

Tanvir Bhangoo Vice President, Technology, Freshii

Raphael Abescat, General Manager, MAKE UP FOR EVER Canada

MARKETING & INNOVATION SUMMIT

Speakers will share their challenges and explore opportunities on how to build a brand that is

relevant in today’s competitive environment and beyond. Some of our speakers are:

Nicole Dalton, Director of Marketing, Brand & Loyalty, Toys"R"Us

Erin Reynolds National Marketing Communications, Samsonite

Erika DeHaas, Director, Media and Sponsorships, Sobeys Inc

John Wiltshire President & CEO, Canadian Marketing Association (CMA)

SHOW FLOOR: EXHIBITION: LATEST IN RETAIL, MARKETING & TECH:

Discover new and clever concepts and solutions that can help you take your company to the next level. Experience it for yourself, what the latest in retail and marketing innovation has to offer at this large two-day exhibition! Some exciting exhibitors are:

One Dash

Fusion Analytics

Jahia

Episerver

Nielsen

Liferay

DX3 TALKS: INTERACTIVE, ACTIONABLE WORKSHOPS

This amazing feature takes place on the show floor and is free for anyone to attend with either a Show Floor Pass or any of the All-Access Passes.



This thought-provoking two-day event is not to be missed.

You can register here: https://www.dx3canada.com/register

