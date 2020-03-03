Boca Raton, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cardiometabolic Health Congress has appointed Dr. Anne L. Peters as a new CMHC Chairperson. Dr. Peters, a long-time CMHC faculty member, is a Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California as well as the Director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Program. As one of the nation’s leading diabetes practitioners and researchers, Dr. Peters brings with her a wealth of expertise, unique clinical experience, and a great passion for patient care. That passion dates back to her beginnings in medicine, which were motivated by “a love for science and for helping people, especially individuals with diabetes.” In an interview with CMHC, Dr. Peters further explained: “diabetes is so much about lifestyle and the mind-body connection, and there is a real need to help patients because physicians do not readily choose this specialty.” As a CMHC Chair, Dr. Peters will help lead and develop the organization’s comprehensive educational curriculum. “I believe that the intersection of diabetes and cardiovascular disease and overall cardiometabolic risk is crucial. To optimally improve the lives of people with diabetes we need to reduce the risk for both micro-and-macro-vascular complications; the good news is that we can do better now than ever before. We simply need to educate as many people as possible about all the ways to use the tools we have to improve outcomes,” she added further.

Among many roles, Dr. Peters has been a principal investigator on numerous clinical trials focused on diabetes and diabetes prevention, and has been part of the writing groups for the ADA Position Statement on Transitioning Youth, the ADA/EASD Position Statement on the Management of Type 2 Diabetes and the EASD/ADA Working Group on the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. She has twice served on the ADA Professional Practice Committee, writing the annual Standards of Care.

Dr. Peters is widely published — authoring four books on diabetes and over 200 articles and reviews appearing in a variety of peer-reviewed medical journals. She has served on the ABIM Endocrine Board, multiple ADA committees and is on the EASD/ADA Diabetes Technology Committee, Endocrine Society Device Committee, ADA Device Interest Group, and the JDRF

Provider Device Education Initiative.

With service being a consistent aspect throughout her career, Dr. Peters has worked to improve access and quality of care to underserved populations. Dr. Peters has partnered with the L.A. County Department of Health Services to guide a county-wide diabetes care program and directs diabetes centers in Beverly Hills and in East Los Angeles. In recognition of her commitment to advanced and relational patient care, she received the ADA Outstanding Physician Clinician Award and the Bernardo Houssay Award from the National Minority Quality Forum for her work with underserved communities.

CMHC is proud to have Dr. Peters contribute her scientific expertise, experience, and distinguished leadership in her new role further advancing CMHC’s mission to empower clinicians to effectively prevent and treat cardiometabolic disease.

