TORONTO, CANADA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2020 was $34.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.3% and 4.2%, respectively.  These compare with the -4.3% and 4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2020 was $24.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Information Technology25.9%
Industrials18.7%
Consumer Discretionary14.6%
Materials13.1%
Financials9.8%
Energy7.5%
Real Estate3.0%
Communication Services2.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents2.2%
Health Care1.5%
Utilities0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Shopify Inc.6.2%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.6%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited4.2%
Mastercard Incorporated4.1%
NVIDIA Corporation3.6%
Air Canada3.5%
Amazon.com, Inc.3.2%
Bank of Montreal2.8%
Royal Bank of Canada2.7%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.2.5%


