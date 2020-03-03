TORONTO, CANADA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2020 was $34.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.3% and 4.2%, respectively. These compare with the -4.3% and 4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2020 was $24.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.6% and 2.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|25.9
|%
|Industrials
|18.7
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.6
|%
|Materials
|13.1
|%
|Financials
|9.8
|%
|Energy
|7.5
|%
|Real Estate
|3.0
|%
|Communication Services
|2.9
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.2
|%
|Health Care
|1.5
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|6.2
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.6
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|4.2
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|4.1
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.6
|%
|Air Canada
|3.5
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.2
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.8
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.7
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|2.5
|%
