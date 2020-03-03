TORONTO, CANADA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2020 was $34.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.3% and 4.2%, respectively. These compare with the -4.3% and 4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2020 was $24.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Information Technology 25.9 % Industrials 18.7 % Consumer Discretionary 14.6 % Materials 13.1 % Financials 9.8 % Energy 7.5 % Real Estate 3.0 % Communication Services 2.9 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.2 % Health Care 1.5 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.6 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.2 % Mastercard Incorporated 4.1 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.6 % Air Canada 3.5 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2 % Bank of Montreal 2.8 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.5 %





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



