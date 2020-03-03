New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraocular Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Standard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standard will reach a market size of US$155.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$515 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcon Inc.

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Aaren Scientific Inc.

EyeKon Medical Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Lenstec Inc.

OcuLentis

OPHTEC BV

PhysIOL s.a.

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

STAAR Surgical Company

The HumanOptics AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Incidence of Vision Disorders and the Subsequent Need

for Vision Correction Procedures: A Business Case for Ocular

Products

Recent Market Activity

Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) - Promise of Improved Vision Aids

Market Growth

Growth Drivers and Restraints - In a Nutshell

Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries - Growth Opportunity

for IOL Market

Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the

IOLs Market

Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth

Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers

Foldable IOLs Find Favor

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intraocular Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Challenges Confronting IOL Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alcon, Inc. (USA)

Bausch + Lomb, Inc. (USA)

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Aaren-Scientific, Inc. (USA)

EyeKon Medical, Inc. (USA)

Hoya Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (USA)

Lenstec, Inc. (USA)

OcuLentis (Germany)

OPHTEC BV (Netherlands)

PhysIOL s.a. (Belgium)

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)

STAAR Surgical Company (USA)

The HumanOptics AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues

Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of

Foldable Lenses

Healthcare Spending & General Economy:Key Determinations of

Growth in IOL Market

Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market

Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population

Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization

Rising Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Fuels Growth in IOLs Market

Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns

Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry

Lasers: The High-Tech Solution

Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative

Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal

Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus

Latest Developments in IOLs and Associated Technologies

Perfect Lens

IC-8 IOL

Omega Gemini Capsule

Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery

Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market

PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard

Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs - The Tussle Carries On

Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs

Adjustable IOLs - Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs

Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs

The Blue Light Saga

Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs

IOL Reimbursement - A Comparison between the US and European

Systems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Intraocular Lenses Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Intraocular Lenses Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Standard (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Standard (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Standard (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Premium (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Premium (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Premium (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intraocular Lenses Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 15: Intraocular Lenses Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Intraocular Lenses Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Intraocular Lenses Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intraocular Lenses Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Intraocular Lenses Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Intraocular Lenses Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Intraocular Lenses Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Intraocular Lenses Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Intraocular Lenses Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Intraocular Lenses Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Intraocular Lenses Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Intraocular Lenses Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Intraocular Lenses Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Intraocular Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Intraocular Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Intraocular Lenses Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 60: Intraocular Lenses Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Intraocular Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Intraocular Lenses Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intraocular Lenses:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 68: Intraocular Lenses Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Intraocular Lenses Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Intraocular Lenses Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Intraocular Lenses Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Intraocular Lenses Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Intraocular Lenses Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Intraocular Lenses Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Intraocular Lenses Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Intraocular Lenses Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Intraocular Lenses Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Intraocular Lenses Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Intraocular Lenses Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Intraocular Lenses Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 28

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001