AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Culligan Water. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WAAS shareholders will receive $27.10 per share in cash for each share of WAAS that they own. If you own WAAS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/aquaventure-holdings-limited/

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Rubicon Project, Inc. (“RUBI”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLRA shareholders will receive 1.082 shares of RUBI common stock for each TLRA share that they own. This represents an implied per-share consideration of $11.93 based upon RUBI’s March 2, 2020 closing price of $11.03. If you own TLRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/telaria-inc/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO that they own. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)