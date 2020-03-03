New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial MRO Market in Southeast Asia, 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867520/?utm_source=GNW





The study focuses on the fleet and MRO spending comparisons among these top 6 ASEAN nations.It further delves into the fleet patterns by country comprising narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets.



The MRO market’s trends and opportunity areas in terms of fleet types and corresponding MRO service areas such as Line, Airframe, Engine, and Component maintenance have been outlined by country and aircraft fleet types. The countries discussed in the study are Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.



This research service discusses the changing commercial fleet dynamics in Southeast Asia including the strategic imperatives for airlines, MROs, and OEMs in the aftermarket; trends in commercial aircraft fleet in Southeast Asia; commercial aircraft fleet size in Southeast Asia by aircraft OEM; commercial aircraft fleet size in Southeast Asia by aircraft category, type, and aircraft model. The commercial airline market is experiencing excellent year-on-year growth owing to the healthy economic progress, a growing middle-class population, and increasing consumer expenditure, which translates to better passenger traffic growth. With low fuel prices, older aircraft can be kept flying longer, thereby keeping the MRO market buoyant. The Southeast Asian region is receiving more new deliveries of A320 NEOs and Boeing B737 NGs as the preferred aircraft model of low-cost carriers, hence many MRO service providers are concentrating on building their capabilities on narrow-body aircraft. Indonesia has the largest aircraft fleet size and MRO expenditure remains the highest across among the countries within the region. It also has a competitive offering in terms of lower pricing against its competitors and the capacity advantage of being able to accommodate a large fleet owing to a large number of maintenance hangars. MRO spending for Singapore-registered aircraft is higher than that of Malaysia and Thailand albeit the smaller fleet size, owing to its larger wide-body aircraft population. Advances in technology adoption have given the country a competitive edge against its rivals in providing high-quality maintenance work. The study also focuses on commercial MRO market measurements, which further includes trends in MRO business of the ASEAN region, MRO spending by aircraft manufacturer, MRO spending by MRO segments, and MRO Country Benchmarking Index. Furthermore, the study offers a detailed discussion on the Southeast Asian commercial MRO market outlook including company profiles of selected market participants in each country, growth opportunity in the commercial MRO market, key highlights of the industry, and strategic imperatives for MRO companies, airlines, and OEMs in the aftermarket. Finally, the study provides strategic growth opportunities in the aftermarket as well as 3 key predictions.

