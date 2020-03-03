New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.1 Billion by the year 2025, Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$736.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$740.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AerCap Holdings N.V.

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP

Aviation Capital Group Corp.

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

BCI Aircraft Leasing Inc.

BOC Aviation Limited

Boeing Capital Corporation

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.

GE Capital Aviation Services

Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services

SMBC Aviation Capital







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude

Opportunity Indicator

Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft

Conserving Capital

Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance

Tax Benefits

Serving Immediate Operational Needs

Risk Mitigation

Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for

Aircraft Deliveries

Market Overview

Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)

Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)

BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)

Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)

GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)

Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)

SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased

Aircraft

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel

Opportunity Indicator:

Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,

Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

Opportunity Indicator:

Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased

Freight Aircraft

Opportunity Indicator:

Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth

Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors

New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity

Fuel Costs - the Major Driver

Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High

Regional Jets Market - A Review

Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market

Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry

Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding

Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases

Risks and Challenges

High Dependency on Passenger Traffic

Payment Defaults

Lease Convergence Project

Depreciation of Aircraft Value

Reclaiming Aircraft

Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market

Participants





IV. COMPETITION



