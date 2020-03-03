New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.1 Billion by the year 2025, Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$736.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$740.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude
Opportunity Indicator
Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
Conserving Capital
Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
Tax Benefits
Serving Immediate Operational Needs
Risk Mitigation
Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for
Aircraft Deliveries
Market Overview
Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)
Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)
Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)
BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)
BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)
BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)
Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)
GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)
Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)
SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased
Aircraft
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
Opportunity Indicator:
Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,
Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
Opportunity Indicator:
Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased
Freight Aircraft
Opportunity Indicator:
Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
Regional Jets Market - A Review
Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
Risks and Challenges
High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
Payment Defaults
Lease Convergence Project
Depreciation of Aircraft Value
Reclaiming Aircraft
Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market
Participants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
