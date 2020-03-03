New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, ECG Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ECG Systems will reach a market size of US$121.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$339.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
Recent Market Activity
CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
Competitive Scenario
Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter
and Other Devices
Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG
Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event
Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and
MCOT
Competitive Landscape
Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
Medtronic Plc. (USA)
Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Schiller AG (Switzerland)
Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
Welch Allyn (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth
Driver
Aging Population Drives Demand
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac
Monitoring Market
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring
Devices
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring
Devices Demand
Select Product Trends/Advancements
Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter
Monitors
Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
Advancements in ECG Management Systems
Third-Party Integration
GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: ECG Systems (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: ECG Systems (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: ECG Systems (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Holter Monitors (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Holter Monitors (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Holter Monitors (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Implantable Loop Recorders (Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Implantable Loop Recorders (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Implantable Loop Recorders (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices
Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Review by Segment in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 21: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Review by Segment in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Review by Segment in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 66: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 74: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 96: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205318/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: