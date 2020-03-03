Atlanta, GA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImagineX Consulting, an Atlanta based white glove technology consulting firm, celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new Verizon 5G Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub on Friday. This is the nation’s first 5G healthcare innovation lab and is located inside the firms’ new Headquarters in Sandy Springs, GA.



The well attended partnership event took place at One Glenlake Parkway in Atlanta on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Executives from 11Ten, User Insight, Verizon, Emory and ImagineX Consulting showcased the new collaborative workspace decked out with 5G Ultra-Wideband Service.

“This technological advancement comes with incredible bandwidth, speed and low latency that will help us to push the boundaries of our transformative solutions for our customers” says Vincent Picerno, ImagineX Senior Director. “With a large development team on-site, the hub promises continued multi-industry growth and expansion for the firm, as well as strategic partner engagements within the healthcare industry.”

News of the Innovation Hub comes in tandem with the firms’ announcement that they have moved their headquarters to Atlanta. “Today is just an incredibly exciting day,” a proud CEO, Shaun Bank, had to say. “To be one of the partners in this ecosystem, and exclusively the development partner for any of the use cases that are coming through this new 5G ecosystem. We’re massively excited to be a part of this network of innovation.”

The partnership is lock and key in terms of its mission. ImagineX consulting provides “first to market” value with its client centered approach to project engagements; and so goes the leading endeavor for the healthcare industry in its continuous desire to drive value-based care. “What an opportunity it is for us to be a part of utilizing our technical and consulting chops to deliver programs that can amount to improving patient experiences, healthcare improvements, as well as the potential of being a part of solutions that can save lives,” says Bank. As part of the innovation partnership we are square in the middle of use cases around improving the logistics related to stroke victims; that time savings through our involvement in consultation and development can mean all the difference.”

