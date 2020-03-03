SAN DIEGO, CA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after the close of the market.



RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on March 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-394-8218 (US and Canada) or 323-794-2591 (International). The conference ID is 2522210.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com . In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (US and Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay conference ID is 2522210.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors , coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures . The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com .

Contacts:

RF Industries

Mark Turfler

SVP/CFO

(858) 549‑6340

rfi@rfindustries.com





MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

rfil@mkr-group.com