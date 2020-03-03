TORONTO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on March 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on March 13, 2020 in the following amounts per share.

                                                                                         

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
   
Capital UnitTXT.UN$0.04931
Preferred SecurityTXT.PR.A$0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.