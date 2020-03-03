INDIANAPOLIS, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (“IEA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IEA), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced the conclusion of its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), which expired on March 2, 2020.
Pursuant to the Rights Offering, the Company received subscriptions for an aggregate of 350 units, each unit consisting of one share of Series B-3 Preferred Stock and 34.375 warrants (subject to rounding at settlement) to purchase common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001, which results in proceeds to the Company of approximately $350,000.00, prior to deducting expenses and excluding any proceeds received upon exercise of any warrants.
The Company expects the settlement of the Rights Offering will occur on or about March 4, 2020. Upon settlement, the Subscription Agent will distribute, by way of direct registration in book-entry form or through the facilities of DTC, as applicable, shares of Series B-3 Preferred Stock and warrants to holders of rights who have validly exercised their rights and paid the subscription price in full.
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acted as the Subscription Agent in connection with the rights offering, and Morrow Sodali LLC acted as the Information Agent.
About IEA
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.
Contacts:
|Peter J. Moerbeek
|Kimberly Esterkin
|Chief Financial Officer
|ADDO Investor Relations
|pete.moerbeek@iea.net
|iea@addoir.com
|765-828-2568
|310-829-5400
