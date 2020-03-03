CHICAGO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced the expansion of its board to 10 members with the appointments of Naureen Hassan and Marianne Johnson to OneSpan’s Board of Directors effective March 15, 2020.



Most recently, Ms. Hassan has served as the Chief Digital Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM), an $18 billion revenue division of global financial services firm, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). Ms. Johnson is the Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Cox Automotive, one of the largest automotive services companies in the world with a portfolio of brands that provide cloud-based retail, financial and wholesale solutions for consumers, dealers and manufacturers in the global automotive market.

“OneSpan’s Board of Directors continues to expand its expertise in cloud-centric business models that deliver security and productivity to the financial services sector. These appointees bring depth in the design, development, and delivery of secure digital services at scale,” said OneSpan Board Chair, John N. Fox, Jr.

“The addition of Naureen Hassan and Marianne Johnson will provide valuable perspectives as we execute our Trusted Identity growth strategy to enable secure digital banking,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “We expect both candidates to make important contributions to our evolution as a financial technology company focused on building long-term shareholder value.”

Ms. Hassan and Ms. Johnson join the eight directors currently serving on OneSpan’s Board.

About Naureen Hassan

Ms. Hassan was the Chief Digital Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM) and was responsible for the MSWM business’s digital transformation strategy focused on modernizing how the firm and its advisors acquire, serve and interact with clients. In this role, she led product development teams in building digital marketing capabilities, consumer facing technologies and artificial intelligence-enabled platforms. Prior to joining MSWM in 2016, Ms. Hassan was the Executive Vice President of Investor Services Segments and Platforms at Charles Schwab Corporation for 13 years.

Ms. Hassan has more than 25 years of experience across financial services, using new technologies to transform the user experience while improving operational efficiency and enabling business process transformation.

About Marianne Johnson

Ms. Johnson is an Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer driving innovation and technology advancements at privately-held Cox Automotive, one of the largest automotive services companies in the world providing cloud-based technology and other solutions for the automotive wholesale and retail marketplace, including well-known brands such as Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim.

Before joining Cox Automotive in 2018, Ms. Johnson was the Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Technology at First Data Corporation where she worked on a range of banking and payments technologies including fraud analytics.

Ms. Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in technology and business model innovation with expertise in product management, marketing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, competitive analysis and commercialization.

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

