6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$742.7 Million by the year 2025, Mechanical Friction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanical Friction will reach a market size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$108 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude

Wider Use Case Across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth

Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key

Application Verticals

Surge in Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Opportunities

Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs

Progressive Trajectory

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Industrial Brakes

and Clutches Market: A Review

Global Market Analysis

Market to Benefit from Stable Economic Scenario

Mechanical Friction Brakes & Clutches Dominate the Market

Electromagnetic Brakes & Clutches: A Major Product Segment

Developed Regions - Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies - Prime Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Brakes and Clutches Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Altra Industrial Motion, Inc. (USA)

Boston Gear (USA)

Formsprag Clutch, Inc. (USA)

Inertia Dynamics LLC (USA)

Marland Clutch (USA)

Stromag (Germany)

Warner Electric, Inc. (USA)

Dayton Superior Products Co., Inc. (USA)

Electroid Company (USA)

Hilliard Corp. (USA)

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG (Germany)

KEB Automation KG (Germany)

Lenze SE (Germany)

Magnetic Technologies Ltd. (USA)

Magtrol, Inc. (USA)

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Placid Industries, Inc. (USA)

Redex Andantex (France)

Andantex USA, Inc. (USA)

Merobel (France)

Regal Power Transmission Solutions (USA)

Rexnord Corp. (USA)

Sjogren Industries, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Product Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth

End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design

Key Considerations in Brake and Clutch Designing

Torque

Heat Dispersing

Inertia

Speed

Design Innovations Driven by Growth in Related Equipment

Design Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Offer

New Capabilities

Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs

3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch

Manufacturing

Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains

Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for

Disc Brakes

Demand for Drum-Style Brakes Remains High

Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to Fore

Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth

Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery

Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications

Integrated Packages - Order of the Day in Motor Market

Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory

A Glimpse of First, Second,Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market

Momentum

Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes

Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical

Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Robust Demand for Machine Tools Underpins Revenue Growth

Brakes and Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors

Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland

Conveyors

Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes

Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical and

Pharmaceutical Robots

Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 14: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 29: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Brakes and

Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 50: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Brakes and

Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 77: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 89: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 98: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 105: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 110: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 111: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





