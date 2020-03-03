WARSAW, Ind., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced an updated agreement with Medical 2011 S.r.l. (“Medical 2011”) to act as OrthoPediatrics’ exclusive sales agency in Italy. Medical 2011 has served as OrthoPediatrics’ stocking distributor since 2013 and under the terms of the agreement, OrthoPediatrics will sell direct to hospitals in Italy with Medical 2011 as the Company’s exclusive sales agency.



Founded in 2011, Medical 2011 distributes medical devices from well-known international suppliers. Medical 2011 has become the preferred partner of hospitals and health care professionals in Italy by providing innovative solutions through their committed sales force.

Davide Gardenghi, Chief Executive Officer of Medical 2011 S.r.l, will continue to lead the team representing the entire OrthoPediatrics portfolio. Mr. Gardenghi commented, “Medical 2011 is very proud to further strengthen our relationship with OrthoPediatrics and exclusively distribute their innovative range of paediatric orthopaedic solutions. We look forward to continuing to improve the lives of children with orthopaedic conditions and injuries by providing their surgeons with OrthoPediatrics’ anatomically appropriate implants and tools.”

Mark Karshner, Senior Vice President of International Sales at OrthoPediatrics, commented, “We are thankful for our longstanding relationship with our partners in Italy and are pleased by this very positive evolution of our partnership with Medical 2011. This transition demonstrates our commitment to positioning OrthoPediatrics for continued growth and maintaining our leadership position in pediatric orthopedics across the globe. We look forward to on-going expansion with the strong partnerships we have already developed as we continue to diligently convert select sales channel to our proven agency model.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 33 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

