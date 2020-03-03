FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the appointment of Joseph Malchow to its board of directors. Mr. Malchow brings to the Enphase board many years of entrepreneurial, data infrastructure, software, and investment experience.



“I am thrilled to welcome Joe to Enphase’s board of directors as the company transitions from being the leading supplier of solar microinverters to becoming the preeminent energy management solutions provider through our Ensemble™ energy management technology,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase. “As the world continues to become more digital, we want to bring the best experience we can to the installers, homeowners, and businesses who rely on Enphase. From our work with Joe, we have already been able to access new data sets and partners that have cutting-edge computer science talent to develop novel functionality for our customers.”

Mr. Malchow is the founding partner at HNVR Technology Investment Management, a Seed and Series A venture capital firm with headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Hanover supports exceptional software entrepreneurs building companies that have meaningfully advanced the state of the art in fields including artificial intelligence, developer tooling, data and computing infrastructure, security, and finance. Previously, Mr. Malchow cofounded the software company Publir. In 2011, he was named to the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list, and in 2008, he was awarded The Wall Street Journal’s Bartley Fellowship.

In addition to serving on Enphase Energy’s board of directors, Mr. Malchow is currently a member of the board of the National Civic Arts Society in Washington, D.C. and is involved with Stanford University’s Freeman-Spogli Institute and Hoover Institution, and with The Federalist Society in Washington, D.C. He earned an A.B. from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from Stanford University.

“I am honored to join Enphase’s board of directors,” said Mr. Malchow. “Energy is the only universal currency, and Enphase has the ingredients at the core of every technology revolution I have studied: new and larger data inputs, new methods of networking and communication, and new ways of applying computation to physical problems. Enphase products are at the core of a great democratization in energy. The company’s accomplishments over the past several years have been very impressive. I have great admiration for Badri and the other board members, and look forward to contributing to Enphase’s ongoing success.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

