SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has expanded its infrastructure in North America and is now live with a new data center running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Canada. This expansion will provide regional support and data governance for customers in that region as well as global customers with worldwide operations.



The Domo Business Cloud gives companies BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. This new Domo data center is the company’s latest move establishing its commitment to serving Canadian customers from coast to coast and in providing localized support to its growing base of more than 1,900 worldwide customers.

“Our customers trust us with one of their most valuable assets in the cloud era: their data. Our latest data center expansion ensures customers doing business from Canada can continue to move at record speed, knowing their data is being managed with the unique security, privacy and compliance requirements of that region,” said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer at Domo.

“Domo has long been a great partner and this new data center reflects its confidence in the growth in the Canadian market,” said Alex Chepovetsky, President of Havas Canada. “With a new data center in Canada, we can spend less time ensuring data residency compliance and more time focusing on how to use data to drive our clients’ business forward.”

