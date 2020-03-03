LEHI, Utah, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after the market close. Members of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ senior management team will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor’s Events section of the Company’s website at www.naturessunshine.com .



Nature’s Sunshine Products’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-In: 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) 1-201-689-8573 (international) Conference ID: 13699662 Webcast: Directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138283 or on the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.naturessunshine.com

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13699662. The webcast will remain on the Investor’s Events section of Nature’s Sunshine Products’ website at: www.naturessunshine.com for 90 days.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com .

Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

Managing Director

ICR

(617) 956-6736