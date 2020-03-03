RECORD BASIC EPS OF $0.32 PER SHARE, UP 23.1%
RECORD 111.5% INCREASE IN NEW HOME ORDERS
RECORD RESIDENTIAL UNITS REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT
RECORD BACKLOG $346.8 MILLION
25.0% ENDING COMMUNITY GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR

PLANO, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, basic net income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“EPS”), total revenue, residential units revenue, gross profit, and homes under construction all reflect a record for any quarter, as detailed below.

  • EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.32, a 23.1% increase compared to the quarterly earnings of $0.26 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2019, total revenue was $230.1 million, an increase of 24.3% compared to $185.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018; gross profit was $48.7 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to $43.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018; and net income attributable to Green Brick was $15.9 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Residential units revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $223.3 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to $172.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Land and lots revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $6.9 million, a decrease of 47.8% compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • The dollar value of backlog units as of December 31, 2019 was $346.8 million, an increase of 31.2% compared to $264.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

  • Average active selling communities increased from 76 communities for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 90 communities for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 18.4%.

  • Homes under construction increased to 1,297 as of December 31, 2019, a 15.1% increase compared to 1,127 as of December 31, 2018.

Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019:

  • EPS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.16, an increase of 13.7% compared to $1.02 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total revenue was $791.7 million, an increase of 26.9% compared to $623.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018; gross profit was $169.1 million, an increase of 9.6%, compared to $154.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018; and net income attributable to Green Brick was $58.7 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to $51.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Residential units revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $759.8 million, a record for any twelve-month period and an increase of 31.3% compared to $578.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Land and lots revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $31.8 million, a decrease of 28.9% compared to $44.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

“Our future continues to be bright as we ended 2019 with yet another record-breaking quarter. We are exceedingly proud to report record highs in total revenues, gross profit, EPS, and the number of net new home orders in our history. We surpassed our goal of active selling communities as of year end as ending selling communities grew by 27% over just the past two quarters. Combined with our Q4 absorption rate increase of 78% year over year, we sold more homes than ever with net new home orders more than doubling with a year over year increase of 111%,” said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners, Inc.

“Entering 2020 with such a strong foundation of excellence has placed us in a position primed for continued success, including the largest backlog to date. We continue to approach Green Brick’s future with enthusiasm and optimism but also conservative financial leverage. We look forward to improving upon the record-setting results we saw this past quarter and 2019.”

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-374-0137 for domestic participants or 904-685-8013 for international participants. Participants should reference conference ID code 2798239. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2020. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 855-859-2056, the international dial-in number is 404-537-3406 and the conference ID code is 2798239.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Financial Metrics:

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, this press release contains our debt to total capitalization ratio which is calculated as the sum of borrowings on lines of credit and the senior unsecured notes, net of debt issuance costs, divided by the total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity.

Reclassifications:
Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, the Company reclassified its sales commission expenses from cost of residential units to selling, general and administrative expense in the consolidated statements of income in order to be more comparable with a majority of its peers. There was no impact to net income from the reclassification in any period. Following this reclassification, the Company’s adjusted homebuilding gross margin was 22.7% and 22.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Sales commission expenses represented 4.5% and 4.2% of the residential units revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

 
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Residential units revenue $223,270  $171,990  $759,830  $578,893 
Land and lots revenue 6,852  13,130  31,830  44,754 
Total revenues 230,122  185,120  791,660  623,647 
Cost of residential units 176,221  130,380  597,884  433,279 
Cost of land and lots 5,191  10,911  24,694  36,166 
Total cost of revenues 181,412  141,291  622,578  469,445 
Total gross profit 48,710  43,829  169,082  154,202 
Selling, general and administrative expense 27,555  22,912  98,659  80,702 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,157  1,693  4,906  1,693 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 2,244  725  9,809  7,259 
Other income, net 2,340  774  9,003  2,605 
Income before income taxes 22,582  20,723  84,329  81,671 
Income tax expense 5,034  3,795  20,027  17,136 
Net income 17,548  16,928  64,302  64,535 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,628  3,574  5,646  12,912 
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $15,920  $13,354  $58,656  $51,623 
         
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:        
Basic $0.32  $0.26  $1.16  $1.02 
Diluted $0.31  $0.26  $1.16  $1.02 
Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:        
Basic 50,429  50,678  50,530  50,652 
Diluted 50,619  50,723  50,636  50,751 
             


 
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
    
ASSETS
Cash$33,269  $38,315 
Restricted cash4,416  3,440 
Receivables4,720  4,842 
Inventory753,567  668,961 
Investments in unconsolidated entities30,294  20,269 
Right-of-use assets - operating leases3,462   
Property and equipment, net4,309  4,690 
Earnest money deposits14,686  16,793 
Deferred income tax assets, net15,262  16,499 
Intangible assets, net707  856 
Goodwill680  680 
Other assets10,167  8,681 
Total assets$875,539  $784,026 
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:   
Accounts payable$30,044  $26,091 
Accrued expenses24,656  29,201 
Customer and builder deposits23,954  31,978 
Lease liabilities - operating leases3,564   
Borrowings on lines of credit, net164,642  200,386 
Senior unsecured notes, net73,406   
Contingent consideration5,267  2,207 
Total liabilities325,533  289,863 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary13,611  8,531 
Equity:   
Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding   
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,879,949 and 50,719,884 issued and 50,488,010 and 50,583,128 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively509  507 
Treasury stock, at cost, 391,939 and 136,756 shares as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively(3,167) (981)
Additional paid-in capital290,799  291,299 
Retained earnings235,027  177,526 
Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity523,168  468,351 
Noncontrolling interests13,227  17,281 
Total equity536,395  485,632 
Total liabilities and equity$875,539  $784,026 
        
        

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered
(dollars in thousands)		 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		    
 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change %
Home closings revenue $223,270  $169,534  $53,736  31.7% $752,273  $571,177  $181,096  31.7%
Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue   2,456  (2,456) (100.0)% 7,557  7,716  (159) (2.1)%
Residential units revenue $223,270  $171,990  $51,280  29.8% $759,830  $578,893  $180,937  31.3%
New homes delivered 514  382  132  34.6% 1,719  1,287  432  33.6%
Average sales price of homes delivered $434.4  $443.8  $(9.4) (2.1)% $437.6  $443.8  $(6.2) (1.4)%


Land and Lots Revenue
(dollars in thousands)		 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		    
 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change %
Lots revenue $6,852  $10,780  $(3,928) (36.4)% $31,820  $35,074  $(3,254) (9.3)%
Land revenue   2,350  (2,350) (100.0)% 10  9,680  (9,670) (99.9)%
Land and lots revenue $6,852  $13,130  $(6,278) (47.8)% $31,830  $44,754  $(12,924) (28.9)%
Lots closed 45  76  (31) (40.8)% 211  239  (28) (11.7)%
Average sales price of lots closed $152.3  $141.8  $10.5  7.4% $150.8  $146.8  $4.0  2.7%


New Home Orders and Backlog
(dollars in thousands)		 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		    
 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change %
Net new home orders  590   279   311   111.5%  1,923   1,397   526   37.7%
Cancellation rate 10.6% 22.1% (11.5)% (52.0)% 12.9% 14.9% (2.0)% (13.4)%
Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter 6.6  3.7  2.9  78.4% 5.6  5.3  0.3  5.7%
Average active selling communities 90  76  14  18.4% 86  66  20  30.3%
Active selling communities at end of period 95  76  19  25.0%        
Backlog $346,828  $264,275  $82,553  31.2%        
Backlog (units) 786  582  204  35.1%        
Average sales price of backlog $441.3  $454.1  $(12.8) (2.8)%        


  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Lots owned    
Central 4,223  4,447 
Southeast 2,196  1,788 
Total lots owned 6,419  6,235 
Lots controlled    
Central 1,410  853 
Southeast 1,147  990 
Total lots controlled 2,557  1,843 
Total lots owned and controlled (1) 8,976  8,078 
Percentage of lots owned 71.5% 77.2%

___________________
(1)Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted pre-tax income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, which represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period, excluding the provision for income taxes attributable to Green Brick and one-time transaction expenses related to a public secondary offering of the Company’s shares in 2018.

  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, in thousands): 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $15,920  $13,354  $58,656  $51,623 
Income tax expense attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. 4,959  3,754  19,712  16,984 
Transaction expenses       827 
Adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $20,879  $17,108  $78,368  $69,434 
                 

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, in thousands): 2019 2018 2019 2018
Residential units revenue $223,270  $171,990  $759,830  $578,893 
Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue   (2,456) (7,557) (7,716)
Home closings revenue $223,270  $169,534  $752,273  $571,177 
Homebuilding gross margin $48,249  $40,945  $160,952  $144,013 
Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 2,333  1,405  7,886  3,987 
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $50,582  $42,350  $168,838  $148,000 
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 22.7% 25.0% 22.4% 25.9%
             

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick’s homebuilding partners and financial services platforms, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and the earnings call include statements regarding the Company’s (i) strategy for growth, the drivers of that growth, and the impact on the Company’s results, and (ii) expectations regarding community count growth and the timing of that growth. These forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the Company’s business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) adverse impacts from general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (2) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (3) unsuccessful integration or management of acquisitions; (4) shortages of labor or raw materials; (5) an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; (6) an inability to develop or sell communities; (7) government regulation risks; (8) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing; (9) a severe weather event or natural disasters; (10) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; (11) poor relations with community residents; and (12) an increase in our debt levels or related service obligations. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755