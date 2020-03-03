CHARLESTON, S.C., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Recent highlights include:
“Benefitfocus delivered solid fourth quarter results. We continue to make meaningful progress on our platform transformation as evidenced by continued strong lives growth and BenefitsPlace traction with both employer and carrier customers,” said Ray August, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benefitfocus.
August added, “We remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value. The repurchase program demonstrates the Board of Directors’ and management’s confidence in our business and our commitment to all of our stakeholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Net Loss
Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Net Loss
Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA
Balance Sheet
Stock Repurchase Program
The Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for the potential repurchase by the Company of up to $20 million worth of its outstanding common stock.
Under the stock repurchase program, Benefitfocus is authorized to purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market or privately negotiated transactions. The program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors. Repurchases under the program will be funded by Benefitfocus’ existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. Any shares acquired will be available for general corporate purposes.
Updated Business Outlook
Based on information available as of March 3, 2020, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 as indicated below. Reflected in the full year guidance is an approximate $16 million reduction of revenue from one large private exchange customer.
First Quarter 2020:
Full Year 2020:
Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss/income and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call Details:
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss/income, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and costs not core to our business. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.
Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; our ability to maintain our culture, recruit and retain qualified personnel and effectively expand our sales force; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.
|Benefitfocus, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|87,143
|$
|74,771
|$
|295,686
|$
|258,721
|Cost of revenue (1)(2)
|42,848
|35,413
|144,090
|129,277
|Gross profit
|44,295
|39,358
|151,596
|129,444
|Operating expenses:(1)(2)
|Sales and marketing
|18,585
|22,201
|76,049
|78,179
|Research and development
|13,085
|13,075
|54,724
|47,902
|General and administrative
|10,976
|13,719
|45,329
|43,062
|Total operating expenses
|42,646
|48,995
|176,102
|169,143
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,649
|(9,637
|)
|(24,506
|)
|(39,699
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|518
|51
|2,613
|250
|Interest expense
|(5,947
|)
|(1,495
|)
|(23,524
|)
|(5,685
|)
|Interest expense on building lease financing obligations
(prior to adoption of ASC 842)
|–
|(1,870
|)
|–
|(7,471
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(10
|)
|(9
|)
|(71
|)
|6
|Total other expense, net
|(5,439
|)
|(3,323
|)
|(20,982
|)
|(12,900
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,790
|)
|(12,960
|)
|(45,488
|)
|(52,599
|)
|Income tax expense
|1
|6
|27
|28
|Net loss
|$
|(3,791
|)
|$
|(12,966
|)
|$
|(45,515
|)
|$
|(52,627
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,791
|)
|$
|(12,966
|)
|$
|(45,515
|)
|$
|(52,627
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(1.40
|)
|$
|(1.66
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|32,774,924
|31,988,033
|32,539,748
|31,756,415
|(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,181
|$
|3,011
|$
|3,569
|$
|5,164
|Sales and marketing
|1,202
|3,794
|3,799
|6,764
|Research and development
|665
|3,407
|3,265
|5,510
|General and administrative
|2,023
|6,310
|8,939
|11,430
|(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in
above line items:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|317
|$
|–
|$
|1,029
|$
|81
|Sales and marketing
|91
|–
|337
|31
|Research and development
|111
|–
|400
|27
|General and administrative
|50
|–
|167
|11
|Benefitfocus, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|130,976
|$
|190,928
|Accounts receivable, net
|33,754
|21,077
|Contract, prepaid and other current assets
|21,523
|16,667
|Total current assets
|186,253
|228,672
|Property and equipment, net
|28,669
|69,965
|Financing lease right-of-use assets
|78,520
|–
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,715
|–
|Intangible assets, net
|12,667
|–
|Goodwill
|12,857
|1,634
|Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets
|11,002
|13,668
|Total assets
|$
|331,683
|$
|313,939
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,563
|$
|8,687
|Accrued expenses
|10,526
|11,461
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|15,246
|17,269
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|33,429
|36,540
|Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion
|6,871
|4,486
|Total current liabilities
|75,635
|78,443
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|5,079
|9,323
|Convertible senior notes
|187,949
|176,692
|Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net of current portion
|88,572
|57,116
|Other non-current liabilities
|92
|2,575
|Total liabilities
|357,327
|324,149
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
32,788,980 and 32,017,773 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|33
|32
|Additional paid-in capital
|426,025
|403,631
|Accumulated deficit
|(451,702
|)
|(413,873
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(25,644
|)
|(10,210
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|331,683
|$
|313,939
|Benefitfocus, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(45,515
|)
|$
|(52,627
|)
|$
|(50,294
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents
used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,351
|15,815
|15,906
|Stock-based compensation expense
|19,572
|28,868
|16,137
|Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes
|11,256
|–
|–
|Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities
|33
|–
|–
|Interest accrual on financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842)
|–
|7,521
|7,500
|Rent payments in excess of expense
|(16
|)
|–
|–
|Loss on disposal or impairment of property and equipment
|9
|7
|157
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|111
|364
|75
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(11,875
|)
|8,650
|2,800
|Accrued interest on short-term investments
|–
|–
|7
|Contract, prepaid and other current assets
|(3,642
|)
|(570
|)
|4,519
|Deferred costs and other non-current assets
|2,893
|3,137
|5,538
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|426
|6,566
|(3,015
|)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|161
|649
|(3,097
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(14,047
|)
|(9,165
|)
|(1,922
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|(92
|)
|(234
|)
|(248
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities
|(18,375
|)
|8,981
|(5,937
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Business combination, net of cash acquired
|(20,914
|)
|–
|–
|Proceeds from short-term investments held to maturity
|–
|–
|2,000
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(13,248
|)
|(8,290
|)
|(8,279
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
|(34,162
|)
|(8,290
|)
|(6,279
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Draws on revolving line of credit
|–
|115,000
|105,000
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|–
|(171,246
|)
|(89,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|–
|240,000
|–
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(357
|)
|(6,000
|)
|–
|Purchase of convertible note capped call hedge
|–
|(33,024
|)
|–
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP
|453
|712
|3,715
|Payments on capital lease and financing obligations
|(1,627
|)
|(10,540
|)
|(9,017
|)
|Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities
|(5,884
|)
|–
|–
|Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities
|(7,415
|)
|134,902
|10,698
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(59,952
|)
|135,593
|(1,518
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|190,928
|55,335
|56,853
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|$
|130,976
|$
|190,928
|$
|55,335
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment purchases in accounts
payable and accrued expenses
|$
|154
|$
|244
|$
|389
|Property and equipment purchased with financing
and capital lease obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842)
|$
|-
|$
|4,810
|$
|-
|Post contract support purchased with financing obligations
|$
|1,287
|$
|790
|$
|-
|Debt issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|-
|$
|358
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Income taxes paid
|$
|28
|$
|28
|$
|14
|Interest paid
|$
|12,374
|$
|11,884
|$
|10,911
|Benefitfocus, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|Gross profit
|$
|44,295
|$
|39,358
|$
|151,596
|$
|129,444
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|317
|—
|1,029
|81
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,181
|3,011
|3,569
|5,164
|Total net adjustments
|1,498
|3,011
|4,598
|5,245
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|45,793
|$
|42,369
|$
|156,194
|$
|134,689
|Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|Operating loss
|$
|1,649
|$
|(9,637
|)
|$
|(24,506
|)
|$
|(39,699
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|569
|—
|1,933
|150
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,071
|16,522
|19,572
|28,868
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|30
|250
|1,035
|507
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|921
|649
|4,843
|Total net adjustments
|5,670
|17,693
|23,189
|34,368
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|7,319
|$
|8,056
|$
|(1,317
|)
|$
|(5,331
|)
|Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,791
|)
|$
|(12,966
|)
|$
|(45,515
|)
|$
|(52,627
|)
|Depreciation
|3,783
|2,857
|15,288
|11,721
|Amortization of software development costs
|1,370
|1,046
|5,130
|3,944
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|569
|—
|1,933
|150
|Interest income
|(518
|)
|(51
|)
|(2,613
|)
|(250
|)
|Interest expense
|5,947
|1,495
|23,524
|5,685
|Interest expense on building lease financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842)
|—
|1,870
|—
|7,471
|Income tax expense
|1
|6
|27
|28
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,071
|16,522
|19,572
|28,868
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|30
|250
|1,035
|507
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|921
|649
|4,843
|Total net adjustments
|16,253
|24,916
|64,545
|62,967
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,462
|$
|11,950
|$
|19,030
|$
|10,340
|Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):
|Net loss
|$
|(3,791
|)
|$
|(12,966
|)
|$
|(45,515
|)
|$
|(52,627
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|569
|—
|1,933
|150
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,071
|16,522
|19,572
|28,868
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|30
|250
|1,035
|507
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|921
|649
|4,843
|Total net adjustments
|5,670
|17,693
|23,189
|34,368
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|1,879
|$
|4,727
|$
|(22,326
|)
|$
|(18,259
|)
|Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|1,879
|$
|4,727
|$
|(22,326
|)
|$
|(18,259
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|32,774,924
|31,988,033
|32,539,748
|31,756,415
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share - basic
|32,774,924
|31,988,033
|32,539,748
|31,756,415
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share - diluted
|33,209,220
|33,002,298
|32,539,748
|31,756,415
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.15
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
