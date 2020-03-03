CHARLESTON, S.C., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Recent highlights include:



Grew net benefit eligible lives to 17.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 16.8 million at the end of the prior quarter and 13.3 million at the end of the prior year period.

Signed three seven-figure MarketPlace for Carriers transactions.

Meaningfully improved GAAP net loss and exceeded high-end of Q4 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by 20%.

Announces stock repurchase program for the potential repurchase by the Company of up to $20 million worth of its outstanding common stock.

“Benefitfocus delivered solid fourth quarter results. We continue to make meaningful progress on our platform transformation as evidenced by continued strong lives growth and BenefitsPlace traction with both employer and carrier customers,” said Ray August, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benefitfocus.

August added, “We remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value. The repurchase program demonstrates the Board of Directors’ and management’s confidence in our business and our commitment to all of our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $87.1 million, an increase of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Software services was $68.4 million, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue. Subscription revenue was $49.4 million, an increase of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Platform revenue was $19.0 million, an increase of 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Professional services revenue was $18.7 million, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($3.8) million, compared to ($13.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.12), based on 32.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.41) for the fourth quarter of 2018, based on 32.0 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP net income was $1.9 million, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.06, based on 33.2 million fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2018, based on 33.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $295.7 million, an increase of 14% compared to the full year 2018.

Software services was $228.7 million, an increase of 13% compared to the full year 2018. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue. Subscription revenue was $195.0 million, an increase of 9% compared to the full year 2018. Platform revenue was $33.7 million, an increase of 47% compared to the full year 2018.

Professional services revenue was $67.0 million, an increase of 19% compared to the full year 2018.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($45.5) million, compared to ($52.6) million in the full year 2018. GAAP net loss per share was ($1.40), based on 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($1.66) for the full year 2018, based on 31.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP net loss was ($22.3) million, compared to ($18.3) million in the full year 2018. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.69), based on 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.57) for the full year 2018, based on 31.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.0 million, compared to $10.3 million in the full year 2018.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 totaled $131.0 million, compared to $130.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for the potential repurchase by the Company of up to $20 million worth of its outstanding common stock.

Under the stock repurchase program, Benefitfocus is authorized to purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market or privately negotiated transactions. The program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors. Repurchases under the program will be funded by Benefitfocus’ existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. Any shares acquired will be available for general corporate purposes.

Updated Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 3, 2020, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 as indicated below. Reflected in the full year guidance is an approximate $16 million reduction of revenue from one large private exchange customer.

First Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $67.5 million to $69.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($10.0) million to ($8.0) million, or ($0.30) to ($0.24) per share, based on 32.8 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $0.5 million to $2.5 million.

Full Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $310.0 million to $320.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of ($23.0) million to ($18.0) million, or ($0.69) to ($0.54) per share, based on 33.2 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $22.0 million to $27.0 million.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss/income and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call today, March 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast, as well as the replay, of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/ . After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 10, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13699438.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss/income, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and costs not core to our business. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; our ability to maintain our culture, recruit and retain qualified personnel and effectively expand our sales force; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 87,143 $ 74,771 $ 295,686 $ 258,721 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 42,848 35,413 144,090 129,277 Gross profit 44,295 39,358 151,596 129,444 Operating expenses:(1)(2) Sales and marketing 18,585 22,201 76,049 78,179 Research and development 13,085 13,075 54,724 47,902 General and administrative 10,976 13,719 45,329 43,062 Total operating expenses 42,646 48,995 176,102 169,143 Income (loss) from operations 1,649 (9,637 ) (24,506 ) (39,699 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 518 51 2,613 250 Interest expense (5,947 ) (1,495 ) (23,524 ) (5,685 ) Interest expense on building lease financing obligations

(prior to adoption of ASC 842) – (1,870 ) – (7,471 ) Other (expense) income (10 ) (9 ) (71 ) 6 Total other expense, net (5,439 ) (3,323 ) (20,982 ) (12,900 ) Loss before income taxes (3,790 ) (12,960 ) (45,488 ) (52,599 ) Income tax expense 1 6 27 28 Net loss $ (3,791 ) $ (12,966 ) $ (45,515 ) $ (52,627 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,791 ) $ (12,966 ) $ (45,515 ) $ (52,627 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,774,924 31,988,033 32,539,748 31,756,415 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 1,181 $ 3,011 $ 3,569 $ 5,164 Sales and marketing 1,202 3,794 3,799 6,764 Research and development 665 3,407 3,265 5,510 General and administrative 2,023 6,310 8,939 11,430 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in

above line items: Cost of revenue $ 317 $ – $ 1,029 $ 81 Sales and marketing 91 – 337 31 Research and development 111 – 400 27 General and administrative 50 – 167 11





Benefitfocus, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,976 $ 190,928 Accounts receivable, net 33,754 21,077 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 21,523 16,667 Total current assets 186,253 228,672 Property and equipment, net 28,669 69,965 Financing lease right-of-use assets 78,520 – Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,715 – Intangible assets, net 12,667 – Goodwill 12,857 1,634 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 11,002 13,668 Total assets $ 331,683 $ 313,939 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,563 $ 8,687 Accrued expenses 10,526 11,461 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,246 17,269 Deferred revenue, current portion 33,429 36,540 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,871 4,486 Total current liabilities 75,635 78,443 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,079 9,323 Convertible senior notes 187,949 176,692 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net of current portion 88,572 57,116 Other non-current liabilities 92 2,575 Total liabilities 357,327 324,149 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

32,788,980 and 32,017,773 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 426,025 403,631 Accumulated deficit (451,702 ) (413,873 ) Total stockholders' deficit (25,644 ) (10,210 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 331,683 $ 313,939





Benefitfocus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (45,515 ) $ (52,627 ) $ (50,294 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents

used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,351 15,815 15,906 Stock-based compensation expense 19,572 28,868 16,137 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 11,256 – – Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 33 – – Interest accrual on financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) – 7,521 7,500 Rent payments in excess of expense (16 ) – – Loss on disposal or impairment of property and equipment 9 7 157 Provision for doubtful accounts 111 364 75 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (11,875 ) 8,650 2,800 Accrued interest on short-term investments – – 7 Contract, prepaid and other current assets (3,642 ) (570 ) 4,519 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 2,893 3,137 5,538 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 426 6,566 (3,015 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 161 649 (3,097 ) Deferred revenue (14,047 ) (9,165 ) (1,922 ) Other non-current liabilities (92 ) (234 ) (248 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities (18,375 ) 8,981 (5,937 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (20,914 ) – – Proceeds from short-term investments held to maturity – – 2,000 Purchases of property and equipment (13,248 ) (8,290 ) (8,279 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (34,162 ) (8,290 ) (6,279 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 115,000 105,000 Payments on revolving line of credit – (171,246 ) (89,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes – 240,000 – Payments of debt issuance costs (357 ) (6,000 ) – Purchase of convertible note capped call hedge – (33,024 ) – Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 453 712 3,715 Payments on capital lease and financing obligations (1,627 ) (10,540 ) (9,017 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (5,884 ) – – Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities (7,415 ) 134,902 10,698 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (59,952 ) 135,593 (1,518 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 190,928 55,335 56,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 130,976 $ 190,928 $ 55,335 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts

payable and accrued expenses $ 154 $ 244 $ 389 Property and equipment purchased with financing

and capital lease obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) $ - $ 4,810 $ - Post contract support purchased with financing obligations $ 1,287 $ 790 $ - Debt issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ - $ 358 $ - Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 28 $ 28 $ 14 Interest paid $ 12,374 $ 11,884 $ 10,911





Benefitfocus, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 44,295 $ 39,358 $ 151,596 $ 129,444 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 317 — 1,029 81 Stock-based compensation expense 1,181 3,011 3,569 5,164 Total net adjustments 1,498 3,011 4,598 5,245 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,793 $ 42,369 $ 156,194 $ 134,689 Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Operating loss $ 1,649 $ (9,637 ) $ (24,506 ) $ (39,699 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 — 1,933 150 Stock-based compensation expense 5,071 16,522 19,572 28,868 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 30 250 1,035 507 Costs not core to our business — 921 649 4,843 Total net adjustments 5,670 17,693 23,189 34,368 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,319 $ 8,056 $ (1,317 ) $ (5,331 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (3,791 ) $ (12,966 ) $ (45,515 ) $ (52,627 ) Depreciation 3,783 2,857 15,288 11,721 Amortization of software development costs 1,370 1,046 5,130 3,944 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 — 1,933 150 Interest income (518 ) (51 ) (2,613 ) (250 ) Interest expense 5,947 1,495 23,524 5,685 Interest expense on building lease financing obligations (prior to adoption of ASC 842) — 1,870 — 7,471 Income tax expense 1 6 27 28 Stock-based compensation expense 5,071 16,522 19,572 28,868 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 30 250 1,035 507 Costs not core to our business — 921 649 4,843 Total net adjustments 16,253 24,916 64,545 62,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,462 $ 11,950 $ 19,030 $ 10,340 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Net loss $ (3,791 ) $ (12,966 ) $ (45,515 ) $ (52,627 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 569 — 1,933 150 Stock-based compensation expense 5,071 16,522 19,572 28,868 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 30 250 1,035 507 Costs not core to our business — 921 649 4,843 Total net adjustments 5,670 17,693 23,189 34,368 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,879 $ 4,727 $ (22,326 ) $ (18,259 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,879 $ 4,727 $ (22,326 ) $ (18,259 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,774,924 31,988,033 32,539,748 31,756,415 Shares used in computing non-GAAP

net income (loss) per share - basic 32,774,924 31,988,033 32,539,748 31,756,415 Shares used in computing non-GAAP

net income (loss) per share - diluted 33,209,220 33,002,298 32,539,748 31,756,415 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.57 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.14 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.57 )

