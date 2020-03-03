NOVATO, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that Shalini Sharp will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President by September 2, 2020. At such time, Ms. Sharp plans to focus her time on her family and her role as an advisor and board member for various biotechnology companies. Ultragenyx will initiate a search for a successor, and Ms. Sharp will continue to serve as CFO until a replacement is found or until September 2, 2020. After that date, Ms. Sharp will stay on for six months to aid with the transition.



“Shalini’s financial and strategic leadership has been a pillar of our tremendous progress. She joined as our first finance employee in 2012 and has successfully managed our financing through going public and beyond, as well as represented the company to investors,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “We are extremely grateful for her contributions in growing Ultragenyx from a small private company to a global, publicly-traded, biopharmaceutical company with multiple approved therapies and a robust pipeline. As she moves toward her transition, Shalini has put us in a strong financial position to continue to execute on our vision to bring therapies to patients with limited options.”

Ms. Sharp joined Ultragenyx in 2012 and is responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, strategic planning, and information technology functions. She also serves on the board of directors of Neurocrine Biosciences, Sutro Biopharma, Precision Biosciences, and the TB Alliance.

“It has been my profound privilege to help build this exceptional mission-driven, patient-focused rare disease company alongside a phenomenal team, including Emil, the executive team, and the finance team,” said Ms. Sharp. “This decision is based on my personal desire to spend more time with my family, and I could not be more excited and optimistic about the future of Ultragenyx.”

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

