TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank (CCB) completed its acquisition of 51% ownership of BrandMortgage on March 1, 2020, and mortgage lending services of both companies are now offered under the name of Capital City Home Loans. This strategic alliance was first announced in December 2019 and reflects a shared commitment to deliver the highest quality mortgage services and expertise to homebuyers throughout the Southeast.



The alliance between Capital City Bank and BrandMortgage, now Capital City Home Loans, represents a combined 140 years in business and offers the advantage of expanded service areas, a wider array of products and options to meet the needs of homebuyers in all stages of life, and increased lending capacity through additional processing hubs and investors. Uniting the two companies’ footprints, Capital City Home Loans adds 21 mortgage production offices to the 57 full-service Capital City Bank offices and expands the availability of mortgage services throughout the Southeast. If the transaction had been completed in 2019, the mortgage volume of the combined operations would have been approximately triple CCB’s historical level.

Established in 1895 and headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Capital City Bank is a subsidiary of Capital City Bank Group and provides full banking and financial management services in 26 counties in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About Capital City Home Loans

Capital City Home Loans, formerly BrandMortgage, is focused on being the best and strongest lender in the Southeast and, while we provide loans in 10 states, we are a full-service lender that has never outgrown our Georgia roots. Offering a wide variety of mortgage finance products, we look to help each and every client choose the best options to fit their budget and meet their individual needs. Capital City Home Loans strives to take the guesswork out of the application process and to explain all of the options in simple, straightforward language so our clients feel comfortable and secure with their decision. To learn more about Capital City Home Loans and their broad assortment of mortgage finance products, please visit www.cchl.com .

For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820