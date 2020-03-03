PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (PINK: ALLM). Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc. (“Alliance”) is pleased to announce that Peter Zimeri, has joined its board of directors. Mr. Zimeri is a very successful businessman having been the single largest private producer of electricity in Central America through his ownership and operation of five power plants producing 120 MW of electricity. He has also been the owner of a textile plant with a workforce of over 3000. He has degrees in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering from Georgia Tech and has been a board member of the International Civil Aviation Organization. As we enter the commercialization phase, his experience in running industrial projects will be very useful. With extensive contacts in the aviation world, Mr. Zimeri will also support Alliance in marketing biofuels, particularly bio-jet fuels, by helping secure offtake agreements.



“I am very happy to have Peter Zimeri join our board. He is a prominent figure in the aviation world and has very extensive relationships. This will help Alliance both in financing and operational leads,” says CEO Ben Slager.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO

ben.slager@alliancebioe.com

Anthony Santelli, COO

Anthony@alliancebioe.com