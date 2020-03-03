INDIANA, Pa., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Bank has been recognized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) Money Smart Success Stories-Winter 2020 edition for having the Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership of the Year. First Commonwealth was one of only four institutions nationwide recognized by the FDIC for their work to expand financial education and support healthy banking relationships. First Commonwealth partnered with Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania to provide financial education for participants in Goodwill's Community Reintegration program. This program enables nonviolent offenders to resume their careers and return to the workforce while getting help reintegrating into the community.



“We appreciate the FDIC’s recognition of our partnership with Goodwill and our efforts to promote financial literacy, as we fulfill our mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses,” remarked First Commonwealth Bank’s Financial Literacy Program Coordinator, Anna Frank. “The timing of this acknowledgement is especially gratifying as it falls during our participation in America Saves Week ,” Frank added.

As of December 2019, First Commonwealth has taught 22 sessions to more than 220 participants in this specific program. More information on the program and First Commonwealth Bank’s partnership with Goodwill, in addition to other Success Stories, can be found here on the FDIC’s website.

Under the direction of a dedicated Financial Literacy Program Coordinator, First Commonwealth offers financial literacy workshops and participates in national, regional and local financial education initiatives. During 2019, First Commonwealth conducted 716 educational sessions reaching over 15,000 individuals.

