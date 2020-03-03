 Year ending:Three months ending:
 12/31/201912/31/201812/31/201912/31/2018
Net product sales$148,592,000$145,602,000$35,045,00034,369,000
Income from operating activities(*)7,469,0007,713,000$1,180,0001,597,000
Net income for the period4,749,0003,764,000$967,000274,000
Total comprehensive income for the period3,783,0005,296,000$679,0001,310,000
     
Earnings per share    
Basic$0.42$0.33$0.09$0.02
Diluted$0.42$0.33$0.09$0.02
     
(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
 

To all employees and shareholders:

A modest growth year in sales. Gross profit levels are showing improvement while selling expenses were up as we push for market growth.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

