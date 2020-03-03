New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205353/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.7 Billion by the year 2025, 100 MVA - 500 MVA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$374.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$317.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 100 MVA - 500 MVA will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater

Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability

Recent Market Activity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment

Industry

Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power

Production and T&D Investments

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power

Infrastructure Spending

Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement

and Upgrades in Developed Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB Limited (Switzerland)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bemag Transformer, Inc. (Canada)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

EFACEC Group (Portugal)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

JSHP Transformer (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR Group (Croatia)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Olsun Electrics Corporation (USA)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

SGB-SMIT Power Matla (South Africa)

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)

Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)

Winder Power Ltd. (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for

Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market

Growth

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation

Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

Microgrids Ease Network Burden

Utilities Bet on Big Data

Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional

Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the

Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead

Market Expansion

SGB-SMIT’s Smart Transformers

ABB Ability? Power Transformer

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

Siemens’ Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Wireless Power Transmission

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability

and Safety

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Power Transformers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Transformers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Transformers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Transformers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Power Transformers Market in the United States by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Power Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Power Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Power Transformers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Power Transformers Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Power Transformers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Power Transformers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Power Transformers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Power Transformers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018-2025

Table 29: Power Transformers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Power Transformers Market in France by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Power Transformers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Power Transformers Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Power Transformers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Power Transformers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Power Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Power Transformers Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Power Transformers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Power Transformers Market in Russia by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018-2025

Table 50: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Power Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Power Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Power Transformers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Power Transformers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Power Transformers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Power Transformers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Power Transformers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 66: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Transformers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Power Transformers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Transformers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Power Transformers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Power Transformers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Power Transformers Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Transformers Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Power Transformers Market in Brazil by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Power Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Power Transformers Historic Market by

Category in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Power Transformers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2018-2025

Table 98: Power Transformers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Power Transformers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Power Transformers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 105: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Power Transformers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Power Transformers Market in Africa by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 67

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



