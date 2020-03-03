New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205353/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.7 Billion by the year 2025, 100 MVA - 500 MVA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$374.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$317.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 100 MVA - 500 MVA will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater
Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability
Recent Market Activity
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment
Industry
Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power
Production and T&D Investments
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power
Infrastructure Spending
Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement
and Upgrades in Developed Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for
Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market
Growth
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation
Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector
Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source
Microgrids Ease Network Burden
Utilities Bet on Big Data
Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional
Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the
Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead
Market Expansion
SGB-SMIT’s Smart Transformers
ABB Ability? Power Transformer
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
Siemens’ Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability
and Safety
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 67
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205353/?utm_source=GNW
