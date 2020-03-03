New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779355/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global healthcare cloud computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integrated service offering for healthcare industry.In addition, development of hyper-converged infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as below:

Product:

o SaaS



o IaaS



o PaaS



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global healthcare cloud computing market growth

This study identifies development of hyper-converged infrastructure as the prime reasons driving the global healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global healthcare cloud computing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global healthcare cloud computing market, including some of the vendors such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001