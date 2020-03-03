BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) is pleased to announce the recent sale of its portfolio company, MHC Software (www.mhcsoftwareinc.com) to Strattam Capital ( www.strattam.com ).



Founded in 2001, MHC Software (MHC) is a leading provider of enterprise content automation and document management software solutions. MHC's proprietary solutions accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys, allowing them to significantly increase productivity by converting manual and paper-based processes into highly-automated digital processes powered by web forms, a powerful workflow automation engine, best-in-class OCR capture accuracy, flexible and dynamic content creation, and streamlined self-service document access. The Company’s proprietary software integrates with ERP and HCM systems to automate and simplify accounts payable, supply chain, human resources, payroll and other critical business processes.

Pat Corden, Partner at O2, commented, “MHC Software is an industry leader, and the Company has created a unique niche with an extremely loyal customer base. MHC’s leadership team executed on strategic initiatives that led to rapid growth with a pathway for continued expansion. We believe Strattam Capital is the right partner to capitalize on the Company’s significant growth potential, and the team has confidence the best is yet to come for MHC.”

MHC’s CEO, Gina Armada, added, “O2 was an outstanding partner in the creation of value during their ownership period and was instrumental in expanding the MHC platform into new markets and product lines. We are excited to continue to build upon the growth plan with our new partners at Strattam Capital.”

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

About MHC Software:

In September 2019, MHC acquired Vanguard Systems, a leader in workflow and process automation solutions with offices in Aston, PA and Mission Viejo, CA. The combined organization serves over 1,100 customers spanning a wide variety of industries and enterprise system integrations.

