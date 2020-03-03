New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal implants Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02377848/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global spinal implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of spinal disorders.In addition, technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the global spinal implants market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global spinal implants market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Spinal Fusion Implants



o Non-fusion Spinal Implants



Geographic Segmentation:

o Asia



o Europe



o North America



o ROW



Key Trends for global spinal implants market growth

This study identifies technological advances as the prime reasons driving the global spinal implants market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global spinal implants market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global spinal implants market, including some of the vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

