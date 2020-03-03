  • The Monterrey (+12.4%), Culiacán (+11.4%), and Mazatlán (+19.3%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MEXICO CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 12.7% in February 2020, as compared to February 2019. Domestic traffic increased 12.6%, and international traffic increased 13.5%.

Total Passengers*
 Feb-2019Feb-2020Change %Jan - Feb
2019		Jan - Feb
2020		Change %
Domestic1,320,3031,486,57412.62,750,3483,051,36610.9
International224,302254,54813.5477,865542,04813.4
OMA Total1,544,6051,741,12212.7 3,228,2133,593,41411.3
* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During February 2020, domestic traffic increased in all of our airports, with the largest increases in:

  • Monterrey (+11.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City route.
  • Culiacán (+11.3%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Mexico City and Tijuana routes.
  • Mazatlán (+27.4%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana route.
  • Chihuahua (+14.4%), due to increased traffic on the Tijuana, Mexico City, and Guadalajara routes.
  • Ciudad Juárez (+12.5%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and
  • Acapulco (+18.2%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana, and Cancún routes.

International traffic grew in all of our airports in February, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+18.5%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston and Las Vegas routes.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.2% was commercial, and 0.8% was general aviation.

