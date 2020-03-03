MEXICO CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 12.7% in February 2020, as compared to February 2019. Domestic traffic increased 12.6%, and international traffic increased 13.5%.
|Total Passengers*
|Feb-2019
|Feb-2020
|Change %
|Jan - Feb
2019
|Jan - Feb
2020
|Change %
|Domestic
|1,320,303
|1,486,574
|12.6
|2,750,348
|3,051,366
|10.9
|International
|224,302
|254,548
|13.5
|477,865
|542,048
|13.4
|OMA Total
|1,544,605
|1,741,122
|12.7
|3,228,213
|3,593,414
|11.3
|* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.
During February 2020, domestic traffic increased in all of our airports, with the largest increases in:
International traffic grew in all of our airports in February, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+18.5%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston and Las Vegas routes.
Of total passenger traffic, 99.2% was commercial, and 0.8% was general aviation.
