New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 269.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Sports & Fitness will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 9.7 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8.1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports & Fitness will reach a market size of 14.2 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 58.1 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Enabling Intelligent,
Convenient, Virtual, Passive, and Continuous Healthcare
Monitoring
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges Summarized
Recent Market Activity
Convergence of Health and Fitness Devices with Information
Technology Transform the Healthcare Industry
Wireless Healthcare Devices: Merger of Consumer Electronics
with Professional Medical Equipment
Wearable Technology: Intertwined Closely with the Expanding
Healthcare Delivery Model
Products and Apps that Integrate Data from Varied Sources:
Future of Fitness and Health Tracking Devices
Affordable Healthcare
Preventive Healthcare
Chronic Disease Management
Healthcare Services Anytime Anywhere
Key Challenges with Regard to Use of Wireless- based Solutions
in the Healthcare System
Despite Limitations, Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of
Wireless Healthcare Devices Drive Widespread Adoption
Personalized Health and Fitness
Enhanced Sleep Quality
Healthcare and Insurance
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Medical
Devices Industry
Future of Medical Devices is All About IT-Enabled Devices
3D Printing: A Boom for Medical Device Manufacturing
Partnerships with Experts Essential for Wireless Medical
Devices Manufacturing
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Countries
Spearhead Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
adidas AG
Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
Apple, Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
Beurer GmbH
Dexcom, Inc.
Entra Health Systems LLC
Fitbit, Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Google Inc.
iHealth Labs, Inc.
Intelesens Ltd.
Isansys Lifecare Ltd.
Motorola Mobility LLC
LG Electronics Inc.
LifeWatch AG
Medtronic plc
Misfit, Inc.
NeuroSky, Inc.
Nike, Inc.
Nonin Medical, Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Withings SA
NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL
Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Oregon Scientific, Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Polar Electro Oy
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sony Corporation
Suunto Oy
Under Armour, Inc.
Vital Connect, Inc.
Winmedical Srl
Xiaomi Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Proliferation of Smart and Intelligent Wireless Health
and Fitness Devices: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Smart Fitness Trackers: Integrating Intelligent Programs and
Smart Sensors for Real-time Communication of Vital Metrics
Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices Revolutionize Consumer
Healthcare in Hospital Settings
Urgent Need for Democratization of Healthcare Drives Demand for
Mobile Health (mHealth) Devices
mHealth: A Key Enabler of Data Outside the Hospital Setting
Digital Communication within the Hospital Setting Account for
Largest Share of the mHealth Platform
mHealth for Tagging Mobility Aids and Hospital Staff
Bright Future Projected for mHealth Devices
Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data
Analytics in Digital Health Provides the Perfect Platform for
Market Growth
Penetration of Wearable Health Devices Fuels Demand for
Healthcare Big Data Analytics
Booming Demand for Big Data Applications in the Healthcare Sector
Growing Data from Wearable Devices Prompts Enterprises to
Redesign Information Infrastructures
Rising Need to Reduce Human Dependency and Human-Associated
Errors Drives Prospects for Healthcare IoT
Low Cost, Wide Usage of Sensors, and Other Benefits Drive
Robust Adoption of Healthcare IoT
Key Challenges in the Adoption of Healthcare/Medical IoT
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous
Monitoring Benefits Market Expansion
Global Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and Wireless
Devices for CVD Management
Global Diabetes Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood
Glucose Monitoring
Global Hypertension Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood
Pressure Monitoring
Wearable EEG Monitors
Wearables for Continuous Fetal Monitoring
Wearable Defibrillators
Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices
Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps
Rising Importance of App Ecosystem
Wireless Home Healthcare Devices Market Offers Significant
Prospects
Patient Monitoring Goes Wireless
Home Monitoring Device Market Set to Grow Rapidly
Remote Patient Monitoring Shows Promise in Enhancing Care
Efficiency and Reducing Costs
Growing Need to Reduce Mortality and Morbidity Rates Boost
Demand for Telemonitoring Devices
Wireless Devices Aids in Curtailing ER Visits
Immobile Patients to Gain from Increased Uptake of Remote
Patient Monitoring Devices
Telehealth under Threat from Wireless Consumer Devices?
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health and
Fitness Issues: A Vital Growth Driver
Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices Continue to Witness Rapid Growth
Smartwatches: Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today?s Health
Conscious, Digital, and Connected Individual
Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge
Untapped Market Opportunities
Increasing Obesity Levels Drives Strong Consumer Interest in
Heart Rate Monitors
Compatibility with Multiple Operating Systems Make Bluetooth
Smart and ANT+ the Dominant Technologies in Wireless
Healthcare Devices
Bluetooth in Medical Devices
Bluetooth Smart: Bluetooth Low Energy Standard (BLE) that
Empowers Wireless Devices
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for
Wearable Medical Devices
Ranking of Factors Restraining Wearables Purchase
Battery Life Limitations
Privacy Concerns
Design Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Sports & Fitness (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Sports & Fitness (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Remote Health Monitoring (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Remote Health Monitoring (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Professional Healthcare (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Professional Healthcare (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Sports & Fitness Institute (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Sports & Fitness Institute (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 15: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 21: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 31: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 34: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 36: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 40: French Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 54: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 55: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 58: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product
Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Australian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 76: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 77: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 78: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wireless Health and
Fitness Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019
and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product
Type: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Brazil
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
MEXICO
Table 101: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Mexican Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 108: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Iranian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 118: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 129: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 136: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 130
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: