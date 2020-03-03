New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 269.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Sports & Fitness will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 9.7 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8.1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports & Fitness will reach a market size of 14.2 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 58.1 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Diabetes Care Inc.

adidas AG

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

LifeWatch AG

Medtronic plc

Misfit Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Withings SA

NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Enabling Intelligent,

Convenient, Virtual, Passive, and Continuous Healthcare

Monitoring

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Convergence of Health and Fitness Devices with Information

Technology Transform the Healthcare Industry

Wireless Healthcare Devices: Merger of Consumer Electronics

with Professional Medical Equipment

Wearable Technology: Intertwined Closely with the Expanding

Healthcare Delivery Model

Products and Apps that Integrate Data from Varied Sources:

Future of Fitness and Health Tracking Devices

Affordable Healthcare

Preventive Healthcare

Chronic Disease Management

Healthcare Services Anytime Anywhere

Key Challenges with Regard to Use of Wireless- based Solutions

in the Healthcare System

Despite Limitations, Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of

Wireless Healthcare Devices Drive Widespread Adoption

Personalized Health and Fitness

Enhanced Sleep Quality

Healthcare and Insurance

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Medical

Devices Industry

Future of Medical Devices is All About IT-Enabled Devices

3D Printing: A Boom for Medical Device Manufacturing

Partnerships with Experts Essential for Wireless Medical

Devices Manufacturing

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Countries

Spearhead Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

adidas AG

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

Entra Health Systems LLC

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Intelesens Ltd.

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

LifeWatch AG

Medtronic plc

Misfit, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Withings SA

NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Oregon Scientific, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Suunto Oy

Under Armour, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Xiaomi Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Proliferation of Smart and Intelligent Wireless Health

and Fitness Devices: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Smart Fitness Trackers: Integrating Intelligent Programs and

Smart Sensors for Real-time Communication of Vital Metrics

Wireless Professional Healthcare Devices Revolutionize Consumer

Healthcare in Hospital Settings

Urgent Need for Democratization of Healthcare Drives Demand for

Mobile Health (mHealth) Devices

mHealth: A Key Enabler of Data Outside the Hospital Setting

Digital Communication within the Hospital Setting Account for

Largest Share of the mHealth Platform

mHealth for Tagging Mobility Aids and Hospital Staff

Bright Future Projected for mHealth Devices

Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Analytics in Digital Health Provides the Perfect Platform for

Market Growth

Penetration of Wearable Health Devices Fuels Demand for

Healthcare Big Data Analytics

Booming Demand for Big Data Applications in the Healthcare Sector

Growing Data from Wearable Devices Prompts Enterprises to

Redesign Information Infrastructures

Rising Need to Reduce Human Dependency and Human-Associated

Errors Drives Prospects for Healthcare IoT

Low Cost, Wide Usage of Sensors, and Other Benefits Drive

Robust Adoption of Healthcare IoT

Key Challenges in the Adoption of Healthcare/Medical IoT

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Continuous

Monitoring Benefits Market Expansion

Global Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Prevalence and Wireless

Devices for CVD Management

Global Diabetes Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood

Glucose Monitoring

Global Hypertension Prevalence and Wireless Devices for Blood

Pressure Monitoring

Wearable EEG Monitors

Wearables for Continuous Fetal Monitoring

Wearable Defibrillators

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices

Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

Rising Importance of App Ecosystem

Wireless Home Healthcare Devices Market Offers Significant

Prospects

Patient Monitoring Goes Wireless

Home Monitoring Device Market Set to Grow Rapidly

Remote Patient Monitoring Shows Promise in Enhancing Care

Efficiency and Reducing Costs

Growing Need to Reduce Mortality and Morbidity Rates Boost

Demand for Telemonitoring Devices

Wireless Devices Aids in Curtailing ER Visits

Immobile Patients to Gain from Increased Uptake of Remote

Patient Monitoring Devices

Telehealth under Threat from Wireless Consumer Devices?

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health and

Fitness Issues: A Vital Growth Driver

Wireless Sports & Fitness Devices Continue to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartwatches: Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today?s Health

Conscious, Digital, and Connected Individual

Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge

Untapped Market Opportunities

Increasing Obesity Levels Drives Strong Consumer Interest in

Heart Rate Monitors

Compatibility with Multiple Operating Systems Make Bluetooth

Smart and ANT+ the Dominant Technologies in Wireless

Healthcare Devices

Bluetooth in Medical Devices

Bluetooth Smart: Bluetooth Low Energy Standard (BLE) that

Empowers Wireless Devices

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for

Wearable Medical Devices

Ranking of Factors Restraining Wearables Purchase

Battery Life Limitations

Privacy Concerns

Design Issues





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Sports & Fitness (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Sports & Fitness (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Remote Health Monitoring (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Remote Health Monitoring (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Professional Healthcare (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Professional Healthcare (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Sports & Fitness Institute (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Sports & Fitness Institute (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 15: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 21: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 31: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 34: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 36: European Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in France

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 40: French Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 54: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 55: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 58: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Russian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product

Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Australian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 75: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 76: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 77: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 78: Indian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wireless Health and

Fitness Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 88: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019

and 2025

Table 89: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Latin American Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product

Type: 2018-2025

Table 94: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 97: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Brazil

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

MEXICO

Table 101: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Mexican Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by

Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 108: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 111: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 114: The Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Market for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Iranian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless

Health and Fitness Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 118: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 120: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Wireless Health and Fitness Devices

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2019 VS

2025

Table 129: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Rest of Middle East Wireless Health and Fitness

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 135: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 136: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: African Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 130

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001