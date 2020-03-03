New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time
is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
Recent Market Activity
Market Review
By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses
Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes
Smart AR Glasses Roadmap
Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative
Why Google Glass Failed & the Lessons Learnt
Google?s Comeback Highlights the Positive Benefits of Failure
Impact of Google?s Resurrection on the Competitive Climate in
the Market
Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the
Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing?
Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario?
ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft
It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened
to the Consumer Market & Here?s Why
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atheer, Inc. (USA)
Avegant Corp. (USA)
DAQRI (USA)
Epson America, Inc. (USA)
Everysight LTD (Israel)
GlassUp (Italy)
Google Inc. (USA)
LAFORGE OPTICAL (USA)
Laster Technologies (France)
Lumus Ltd. (Israel)
Magic Leap, Inc. (USA)
Meta Company (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NVIS, Inc. (USA)
Optinvent SA (France)
Osterhout Design Group (USA)
Penny AB (Sweden)
Recon Instruments Inc. (Canada)
Samsung (South Korea)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Sulon Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Tobii AB (Sweden)
TRIVISIO (Germany)
Upskill (USA)
Vrvana, Inc. (Canada)
Vuzix Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers
Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity
to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector
Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market
Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the
Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants
With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space
for Smart AR Glasses
The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making
Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready
Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR
Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period
The 3rd Wave of MAR "Standalone SARGs" to Replace Smartphones
in the Long-Run
A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the
Enterprise & Industrial Sectors
AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping
SARGs Enable "Hands-Free Order Picking" in Warehouses & Logistics
"Hands-Free" Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production
Floor Machinery
AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in
Enterprises
Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design
Firms
Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine
Key Challenges to Growth
Privacy & Societal Issues
Cost Continues to Remain High
Computer Vision Syndrome
Narrow Field of View
Latency Issues
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Enterprises (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Enterprises (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Individual Consumer (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Individual Consumer (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:
2018-2025
Table 34: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in Units by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: German Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses in Units by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Augmented Reality
(AR) Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:
2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units by Application:
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 60: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
