Our reports on global airfreight forwarding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing us agricultural export to china.In addition, growing e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the global airfreight forwarding market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global airfreight forwarding market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Manufacturing Industry



o Retail Industry



o Other Industries



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global airfreight forwarding market growth

This study identifies growing e-commerce sector as the prime reasons driving the global airfreight forwarding market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global airfreight forwarding market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global airfreight forwarding market, including some of the vendors such as A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

