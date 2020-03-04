Brisbane, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Queensland has secured development approval from Brisbane City Council for its premier Queensland residential project, Ascot Aurora.

The development approval for the 234 dwelling development came from Brisbane City Council just before Christmas and has now taken effect following the completion of the associated appeal periods.

Poly Queensland Executive Director Xiaowei Xue said the developer actively engaged the community throughout the process to ensure the application positively reflected the needs of the community.

“We have been committed to community collaboration from the outset so we were more than confident the application would be positively received by both council and the community. Community engagement results led us to tailor a mindful offering suited to families with an emphasis on community facilities.

We prioritised active and spacious living, opting for a design that encourages a healthy lifestyle, something that buyers in the area truly appreciate in their day-to-day activities. From a number of public parks, a community garden, an outdoor swimming pool, BBQ, entertainment facilities and mindful pedestrian networks, it provides an open and socially connected environment. Residents will have the opportunity to come together and grow within a vibrant community that’s destined to evolve at Ascot Aurora,” said Poly Queensland Executive Director Xiaowei Xue.

Poly Australia has been working collaboratively with leading property consultancy Urbis who said the swift approval period is homage to the quality and community focused design of Ascot Aurora.

“The vision was to deliver a high quality, design-led sub-tropical residential development and we are delighted with the final design outcome.

The approval of the development application in less than six months is testament to the quality of the development and the dedicated and professional work of the entire project team.

Poly, with the support of Urbis, carried out engagement with Council, adjoining land owners and other community stakeholders to ensure the proposal responded to the surrounding residential context.

Ascot Aurora will make a positive contribution to the existing housing diversity and product in this sought after area of Brisbane,” said Urbis Director Ben Lyons.

The 6.2-hectare site hosts a proposed dwelling development of 209 two, three and four bedroom townhouses, 10 free standing, four bedroom townhomes, and 15, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The upcoming community is well positioned to optimise upon surrounding local offerings with thriving entertainment precincts, education, health, hospitality and retail hubs located within an easily accessible 5km radius.

The project is expected to commence early works in mid-2020 with the target of completion mid-2022.

For more information on Poly Global vist www.polyglobal.com

