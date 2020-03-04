New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Service Market in APAC Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166375/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global food service market in apac provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food. In addition, increasing number of foodservice chains is anticipated to boost the growth of the global food service market in apac as well.



Market Segmentation

The global food service market in apac is segmented as below:

Product:

o Food Sales



o Beverage Sales



Type:

o Restaurants



o Delivery And Take Away



o Fast Foods



o Café/Bars



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o China



o Rest Of APAC



Key Trends for global food service market in apac growth

This study identifies increasing number of foodservice chains as the prime reasons driving the global food service market in apac growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global food service market in apac

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global food service market in apac, including some of the vendors such as Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Papa John’s International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendy’s Co. and Yum! Brands Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

