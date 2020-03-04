DUBLIN, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinciding with World Obesity Day, Medtronic further demonstrated its ongoing commitment to increasing patient access to quality care by taking the Pledge to Eradicate Weight Stigma . This action aligns with a joint consensus statement on the causes and negative consequences of obesity bias published today in Nature Medicine by a team of experts led by Professor Francesco Rubino from King’s College London.

According to the World Health Organization , more than 650 million people worldwide are living with obesity, which is amplified by numerous factors, many of which are beyond an individual’s control. In supporting the pledge, Medtronic condemns the use of stigmatizing language, images, attitudes, policies, and weight-based discrimination, wherever they occur, and commits to:

Treat individuals with overweight and obesity with dignity and respect;

Refrain from using stereotyping language, images and narratives;

Encourage educational initiatives aimed at eradicating weight bias through dissemination of modern-day knowledge of obesity and body weight regulation; and

Support initiatives aimed at preventing weight-based discrimination in the workplace, education, and healthcare settings.

The pledge and international consensus statement renouncing obesity bias supports a growing body of scientific evidence on biological, genetic and environmental contributors to obesity. Findings from the independent Obesity Attitudes, Stigma and Knowledge study (ASK) published today in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology demonstrates that for people living with obesity, bias against them is pervasive. By participating in the pledge, Medtronic aims to foster greater understanding of obesity and related diseases across the care continuum, and help patients gain access to critical care by reducing weight-related stigma.

As a primary sponsor of World Obesity Day , Medtronic is supporting the world’s leading obesity organizations by leading activities and events – including hospital open days, patient education engagements, HCP roadshows, media and social media campaigns, and roundtable events with policymakers – in more than 20 countries. These events will continue to raise awareness of the causes and impacts of obesity, and the need for greater access to evidence-based treatments across the globe.

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

