OTTAWA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of Project Learning Tree Canada (PLT Canada) released the following statement in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement this morning of funding through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy:



“Project Learning Tree Canada applauds the federal government for investing $492 million in addressing barriers to youth employment through Employment and Social Development Canada’s (ESDC) Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) program. This important investment will help partners like PLT Canada better meet the needs of young people who are seeking jobs in today’s challenging labour market. PLT Canada is excited for the opportunity to be able to continue to support youth, including those facing barriers, in navigating green career pathways.”

PLT Canada is pleased to see that today’s announcements with Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger, build on the modernized YESS by aiming to provide flexible, innovative solutions to the specific needs of youth facing socio-economic barriers in joining the workforce.

Supporting full range of career pathways for youth

PLT Canada is proud to be on track to connect more than 2,500 youth in 12 provinces and territories with diverse job opportunities across Canada, including in rural communities, in forest management, ecosystem and wildlife management, Indigenous forest-based programs, recreation and interpretation, conservation and research, education and in provincial/territorial parks through its Green Jobs initiative, funded to support goals outlined in the modernized YESS. This success is made possible by the organization’s work with both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Canadian Parks Council networks, and with over 200 employers across Canada. The strength of our network has supported gender balance and over 250 Indigenous youth across Canada. Just as importantly, PLT Canada is currently developing value-added career pathway tools, including a mentorship program, career development resources, and employer education materials. PLT Canada is also supporting youth to attend valuable networking opportunities. These valuable tools and experiences are helping to build career pathways and are designed to support all youth, including those who may be facing barriers. These projects will provide young Canadians with flexible and personalized support, employment services and opportunities that will have a lasting positive impact on their careers.

Green Jobs Summit in Ottawa

As a YESS program partner, we are pleased to welcome youth from across Canada to Ottawa on March 23-24 for the first PLT Canada Green Jobs Summit. Previous Green Jobs recipients from across Canada will come together to discuss barriers to employment and solutions to accessing diverse job opportunities that benefit their communities, the economy and the environment.

We look forward to working with Minister Qualtrough and Minister Chagger, their departments and our employer partners in supporting even more youth. PLT Canada is poised to deliver the supports and job opportunities that will help them succeed in their green careers.

About Project Learning Tree Canada

An initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Project Learning Tree Canada believes in a society that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests and the great outdoors. PLT Canada is committed to using the outdoors to engage youth in learning about the world around them—in rural, Indigenous and urban communities—and using trees and forests as windows on the world to inspire action and grow the next generation of future forest and conservation leaders.