Our reports on global set-top box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of voice control into set-top boxes.In addition, integration of new technologies into set-top boxes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global set-top box market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global set-top box market is segmented as below:

Type:

o Satellite Set-top Box



o DTT Set-top Box



o IPTV Set-top Box



o OTT Set-top Box



o Cable Set-top Box



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global set-top box market growth

This study identifies integration of new technologies into set-top boxes as the prime reasons driving the global set-top box market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global set-top box market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global set-top box market, including some of the vendors such as ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc. , CommScope Inc. , DISH Network LLC , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, MyBox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Technicolor SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

