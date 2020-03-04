New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01816879/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global led market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining manufacturing cost of leds.In addition, growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global led market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global led market is segmented as below:

Application:

o General Lighting



o Backlighting



o Automotive Lighting



o Others



Product:

o Luminaires



o Lamps



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global led market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies as the prime reasons driving the global led market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global led market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global led market, including some of the vendors such as Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LG INNOTEK, Lumileds Holding BV, NICHIA Corp., OSRAM GmbH and Signify Holding .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

