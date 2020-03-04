Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights ( all comparisons are made to the prior year fourth quarter ):



Net Sales decreased 10.7% to $283.2M

Gross profit of 12.2%; adjusted gross profit of 21.5% decreased 250bps

EPS loss of $0.85; adjusted EPS of $0.40 decreased from $0.61 a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0M decreased 46.4%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% declined 350bps

2019 Highlights ( all comparisons are made to the prior year ):

Net sales were relatively flat; adjusted net sales decreased 7.8% to $1.15B

Gross profit of 21.1%; adjusted gross profit of 22.0% decreased 180bps

EPS of $0.95; adjusted EPS of $1.59 decreased from $2.94 a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3M decreased 41.3%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9% declined 340bps

Began restructuring initiatives related to strategic pillars for profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Fourth quarter net sales of $283.2 million decreased 10.7% compared to $317.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Domestic sales of $209.6 million decreased 15.5% from $248.2 million a year ago, while International sales of $73.6 million increased 7.0% from $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 10.4%.

Backlog as of December 31, 2019 of $263.7 million decreased by $81.3 million, or 23.6% compared to the backlog of $344.9 million a year ago. Domestic backlog decreased by 25.4% to $194.5 million from $260.7 million in 2018. International backlog of $69.2 million decreased compared to $84.2 million last year. Although we experienced a decline in each segment, weakness was concentrated in the Aggregate and Mining Group as dealers had increased their inventory levels throughout 2018 to meet demand but then began to destock in 2019.

An operating loss of $28.1 million compared to a loss of $69.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018. In relation to the company’s efforts to simplify the organization, the company incurred a $9.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or $0.34 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. The restructuring items are related to the expected sale of the GEFCO subsidiary, closure of our German operation and the transfer of the CEI products to Heatec and RexCon. In the fourth quarter of 2019, after considering new management’s revised inventory control and working capital control objectives and the Company’s assessment of the age, quantities on hand, market acceptance of the equipment, and other related factors, it was determined that various specific equipment models in each of the Company’s business units required additions to their net realizable value reserves. The fourth quarter results include a pre-tax inventory write-down of $26.5 million or $0.91 per diluted share. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $8.4 million decreased 60.5% compared to $21.2 million a year ago. Adjusted operating margin of 3.0% declined 370 basis points from 6.7% in fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily due to the lower volumes. SGA&E expenses declined 4.0% on a dollar basis but increased as a percent of sales 130 basis points to 18.6% from 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the decline in sales.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to $28.0 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% declined 350 basis points from 8.8% in fourth quarter 2018.

Net loss of $19.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.0 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding unusual items and restructuring charges mentioned above, adjusted net income of $9.0 million decreased 35.4% compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.40 decreased 34.4% compared to $0.61 last year.

“Fourth quarter results showed continued softness in North America that was partially offset by an increase in international sales. Despite the temporary headwinds, I am encouraged by the progress we are making towards our strategic initiatives to Simplify, Focus and Grow the organization,” stated Barry Ruffalo, CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. “As recently announced, we are in the process of marketing the GEFCO business for sale. This will further simplify the organization, strengthen our financial position and release additional capital to deploy toward strategic growth opportunities. Additionally, we have taken important steps to restructure the company and streamline business units to increase internal transparency and improve the decision-making process. These collective actions are important in building the foundation for the future success of Astec Industries.”

Full Year 2019 Results

Net sales for 2019 were $1,169.6 million, or relatively flat when compared to 2018. Domestic sales decreased 0.8% to $908.5 million from $915.8 million a year ago, while International sales increased 2.1% to $261.1 million from $255.8 million in 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales increased 0.6%.

Operating income of $23.9 million compares to a loss of $86.4 million in 2018. The company incurred a total of $37.9 million in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory write-downs for 2019, or $1.36 per diluted share. Adjusted operating income of $41.8 million decreased 52.4% compared to $87.8 million in 2018. Adjusted operating margin of 3.6% declined 340 basis points from 7.0% in 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily because of a reduction in gross margin of 180 basis points to 22.0% from 23.8% in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million decreased 41.3% compared to $116.3 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9% declined 340 basis points from 9.3% in 2018.

Net income of $21.5 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.4 million or $2.64 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted net income of $36.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to 2018. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 decreased 45.9% compared to $2.94 last year.

The Company identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. As a result, the Company needs additional time to complete the compilation of information and finalization of its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures to be filed as part of the 2019 Form 10-K. The Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for 15 days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act.

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and a diversified portfolio of equipment used in various industries including energy-related markets (Energy Group).

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) restructuring initiatives, (ii) the potential sale of the GEFCO business, (iii) increases in international demand, and (iv) product demand in North America. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) Dec Dec 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,857 $ 25,821 Investments 1,547 1,946 Receivables and contract assets, net 124,103 133,978 Inventories 278,863 355,944 Prepaid expenses and other 59,603 43,302 Total current assets 512,973 560,991 Property and equipment, net 182,404 192,448 Other assets 104,387 102,018 Total assets $ 799,764 $ 855,457 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 55,055 $ 70,614 Other current liabilities 117,873 118,617 Total current liabilities 172,928 189,231 Long-term debt, less current maturities 690 59,709 Non-current liabilities 24,490 21,227 Total equity 601,656 585,290 Total liabilities and equity $ 799,764 $ 855,457 Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31 Dec 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 283,224 $ 317,005 $ 1,169,613 $ 1,171,599 Cost of sales 248,797 318,636 923,159 1,035,833 Gross profit (loss) 34,427 (1,631 ) 246,454 135,766 Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses 52,554 54,732 211,148 209,127 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 9,942 13,060 11,373 13,060 Income (loss) from operations (28,069 ) (69,423 ) 23,933 (86,421 ) Interest expense (68 ) (557 ) (1,367 ) (1,045 ) Other 250 11 1,629 1,783 Income (loss) before income taxes (27,887 ) (69,969 ) 24,195 (85,683 ) Income taxes (8,701 ) (22,932 ) 2,720 (25,234 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (19,186 ) $ (47,037 ) $ 21,475 $ (60,449 ) Earnings (loss) per Common Share Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest Basic $ (0.85 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.95 $ (2.64 ) Diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.95 $ (2.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,531 22,582 22,515 22,902 Diluted 22,531 22,582 22,674 22,902









Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and

Mining Group Energy

Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 115,671 91,981 75,170 402 283,224 2018 Revenues 124,930 116,064 76,011 - 317,005 Change $ (9,259 ) (24,083 ) (841 ) 402 (33,781 ) Change % (7.4 %) (20.7 %) (1.1 %) - (10.7 %) 2019 Gross Profit 11,220 13,041 8,511 1,655 34,427 2019 Gross Profit % 9.7 % 14.2 % 11.3 % 411.7 % 12.2 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (41,462 ) 30,347 9,375 109 (1,631 ) 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) % (33.2 %) 26.1 % 12.3 % - (0.5 %) Change 52,682 (17,306 ) (864 ) 1,546 36,058 2019 Loss (3,815 ) (179 ) (12,192 ) (3,070 ) (19,256 ) 2018 Profit (Loss) (69,833 ) 10,796 (13,336 ) 22,015 (50,358 ) Change $ 66,018 (10,975 ) 1,144 (25,085 ) 31,102 Change % 94.5 % (101.7 %) 8.6 % (113.9 %) 61.8 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Three months ended December 31 2019 2018 Change $ Total loss for all segments $ (19,256 ) $ (50,358 ) $ 31,102 Recapture of intersegment profit 64 3,263 (3,199 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 6 58 (52 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (19,186 ) $ (47,037 ) $ 27,851 Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses) For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and

Mining Group Energy

Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 492,118 404,971 272,122 402 1,169,613 2018 Revenues 442,289 453,164 276,146 - 1,171,599 Change $ 49,829 (48,193 ) (4,024 ) 402 (1,986 ) Change % 11.3 % (10.6 %) (1.5 %) - (0.2 %) 2019 Gross Profit 105,012 84,917 54,719 1,806 246,454 2019 Gross Profit % 21.3 % 21.0 % 20.1 % 449.3 % 21.1 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (37,357 ) 112,972 59,751 400 135,766 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) % (8.4 %) 24.9 % 21.6 % - 11.6 % Change 142,369 (28,055 ) (5,032 ) 1,406 110,688 2019 Profit (Loss) 35,449 22,790 (567 ) (37,491 ) 20,181 2018 Profit (Loss) (112,954 ) 45,464 3,070 1,586 (62,834 ) Change $ 148,403 (22,674 ) (3,637 ) (39,077 ) 83,015 Change % 131.4 % (49.9 %) (118.5 %) (2463.9 %) 132.1 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Twelve months ended December 31 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit (loss) for all segments $ 20,181 $ (62,834 ) $ 83,015 Recapture of intersegment profit 1,162 2,090 (928 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 132 295 (163 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 21,475 $ (60,449 ) $ 81,924 Astec Industries, Inc. Backlog by Segment December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure

Group Aggregate and

Mining Group Energy

Group Total 2019 Backlog 139,081 74,127 50,497 263,705 2018 Backlog 149,437 130,691 64,834 344,962 Change $ (10,356 ) (56,564 ) (14,337 ) (81,257 ) Change % (6.9 %) (43.3 %) (22.1 %) (23.6 %)









Glossary In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core businesses. The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. Dollars (Except Share data), and as of or for the periods indicated. Q4 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted Consolidated (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 283,224 $ - $ 283,224 GP 34,427 26,509 60,936 GP% 12.2 % 21.5 % Op Income (Loss) (28,069 ) 36,453 8,384 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (8,701 ) 8,245 (456 ) Net Income (Loss) (19,186 ) 28,208 9,022 EPS (0.85 ) 1.25 0.40 EBITDA (21,495 ) 36,452 14,957 Free Cash Flow 22,870 10,494 33,364 Infrastructure Net Sales 115,671 - 115,671 GP 11,220 12,098 23,318 GP% 9.7 % 20.2 % EBITDA (2,656 ) 12,479 9,823 Aggregate and Mining Net Sales 91,981 - 91,981 GP 13,041 4,261 17,302 GP% 14.2 % 18.8 % EBITDA 97 4,511 4,608 Energy Net Sales 75,170 - 75,170 GP 8,511 10,150 18,661 GP% 11.3 % 24.8 % EBITDA (10,046 ) 19,463 9,417 Q4 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted Consolidated (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 317,005 $ - $ 317,005 GP (1,631 ) 77,574 75,943 GP% (0.5 %) 24.0 % Op Income (Loss) (69,423 ) 90,634 21,211 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (22,932 ) 29,628 6,696 Net Income (Loss) (47,037 ) 61,005 13,968 EPS (2.08 ) 2.69 0.61 EBITDA (62,603 ) 90,634 28,031 Infrastructure Net Sales 124,930 - 124,930 GP (41,462 ) 69,792 28,330 GP% (33.2 %) 22.7 % EBITDA (63,515 ) 71,663 8,148 Aggregate and Mining Net Sales 116,064 - 116,064 GP 30,347 294 30,641 GP% 26.1 % 26.4 % EBITDA 13,224 294 13,518 Energy Net Sales 76,011 - 76,011 GP 9,375 7,487 16,862 GP% 12.3 % 22.2 % EBITDA (11,708 ) 18,677 6,969 FYE 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted Consolidated (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 1,169,613 $ (20,000 ) $ 1,149,613 Domestic Sales 908,466 (20,000 ) 888,466 International Sales 261,147 - 261,147 GP 246,454 6,533 252,987 GP% 21.1 % 22.0 % Op Income 23,933 17,906 41,839 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 2,720 3,420 6,140 Net Income 21,475 14,487 35,962 EPS 0.95 0.64 1.59 EBITDA 50,440 17,906 68,346 Free Cash Flow 90,287 (7,413 ) 82,874 FYE 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted Consolidated (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 1,171,599 $ 74,778 $ 1,246,377 Domestic Sales 915,814 74,778 990,592 International Sales 255,785 - 255,785 GP 135,766 161,185 296,951 GP% 11.6 % 23.8 % Op Income (Loss) (86,421 ) 174,245 87,824 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (25,234 ) 46,502 21,268 Net Income (Loss) (60,449 ) 127,744 67,295 EPS (2.64 ) 5.58 2.94 EBITDA (57,897 ) 174,245 116,348



