Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year fourth quarter):

  • Net Sales decreased 10.7% to $283.2M
  • Gross profit of 12.2%; adjusted gross profit of 21.5% decreased 250bps
  • EPS loss of $0.85; adjusted EPS of $0.40 decreased from $0.61 a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0M decreased 46.4%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% declined 350bps

2019 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year):

  • Net sales were relatively flat; adjusted net sales decreased 7.8% to $1.15B
  • Gross profit of 21.1%; adjusted gross profit of 22.0% decreased 180bps
  • EPS of $0.95; adjusted EPS of $1.59 decreased from $2.94 a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3M decreased 41.3%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9% declined 340bps
  • Began restructuring initiatives related to strategic pillars for profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Fourth quarter net sales of $283.2 million decreased 10.7% compared to $317.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Domestic sales of $209.6 million decreased 15.5% from $248.2 million a year ago, while International sales of $73.6 million increased 7.0% from $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 10.4%.

Backlog as of December 31, 2019 of $263.7 million decreased by $81.3 million, or 23.6% compared to the backlog of $344.9 million a year ago. Domestic backlog decreased by 25.4% to $194.5 million from $260.7 million in 2018. International backlog of $69.2 million decreased compared to $84.2 million last year. Although we experienced a decline in each segment, weakness was concentrated in the Aggregate and Mining Group as dealers had increased their inventory levels throughout 2018 to meet demand but then began to destock in 2019.

An operating loss of $28.1 million compared to a loss of $69.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018.  In relation to the company’s efforts to simplify the organization, the company incurred a $9.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or $0.34 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. The restructuring items are related to the expected sale of the GEFCO subsidiary, closure of our German operation and the transfer of the CEI products to Heatec and RexCon. In the fourth quarter of 2019, after considering new management’s revised inventory control and working capital control objectives and the Company’s assessment of the age, quantities on hand, market acceptance of the equipment, and other related factors, it was determined that various specific equipment models in each of the Company’s business units required additions to their net realizable value reserves. The fourth quarter results include a pre-tax inventory write-down of $26.5 million or $0.91 per diluted share. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $8.4 million decreased 60.5% compared to $21.2 million a year ago.  Adjusted operating margin of 3.0% declined 370 basis points from 6.7% in fourth quarter 2018.   Adjusted operating income declined primarily due to the lower volumes.  SGA&E expenses declined 4.0% on a dollar basis but increased as a percent of sales 130 basis points to 18.6% from 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the decline in sales.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to $28.0 million a year ago.  Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% declined 350 basis points from 8.8% in fourth quarter 2018.

Net loss of $19.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.0 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Excluding unusual items and restructuring charges mentioned above, adjusted net income of $9.0 million decreased 35.4% compared to the same period a year ago.  Adjusted EPS of $0.40 decreased 34.4% compared to $0.61 last year. 

“Fourth quarter results showed continued softness in North America that was partially offset by an increase in international sales. Despite the temporary headwinds, I am encouraged by the progress we are making towards our strategic initiatives to Simplify, Focus and Grow the organization,” stated Barry Ruffalo, CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. “As recently announced, we are in the process of marketing the GEFCO business for sale.  This will further simplify the organization, strengthen our financial position and release additional capital to deploy toward strategic growth opportunities. Additionally, we have taken important steps to restructure the company and streamline business units to increase internal transparency and improve the decision-making process. These collective actions are important in building the foundation for the future success of Astec Industries.”  

Full Year 2019 Results

Net sales for 2019 were $1,169.6 million, or relatively flat when compared to 2018.  Domestic sales decreased 0.8% to $908.5 million from $915.8 million a year ago, while International sales increased 2.1% to $261.1 million from $255.8 million in 2018.  Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales increased 0.6%.         

Operating income of $23.9 million compares to a loss of $86.4 million in 2018.  The company incurred a total of $37.9 million in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory write-downs for 2019, or $1.36 per diluted share.  Adjusted operating income of $41.8 million decreased 52.4% compared to $87.8 million in 2018.  Adjusted operating margin of 3.6% declined 340 basis points from 7.0% in 2018.  Adjusted operating income declined primarily because of a reduction in gross margin of 180 basis points to 22.0% from 23.8% in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million decreased 41.3% compared to $116.3 million in 2018.  Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9% declined 340 basis points from 9.3% in 2018.

Net income of $21.5 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.4 million or $2.64 per diluted share in 2018.  Adjusted net income of $36.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to 2018.  Adjusted EPS of $1.59 decreased 45.9% compared to $2.94 last year. 

The Company identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.  As a result, the Company needs additional time to complete the compilation of information and finalization of its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures to be filed as part of the 2019 Form 10-K.  The Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for 15 days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act.

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and a diversified portfolio of equipment used in various industries including energy-related markets (Energy Group).

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) restructuring initiatives, (ii) the potential sale of the GEFCO business, (iii) increases in international demand, and (iv) product demand in North America. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.  These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated.  Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include:  general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Astec Industries, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
   
 DecDec  
  2019  2018   
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$48,857 $25,821   
Investments 1,547  1,946   
Receivables and contract assets, net 124,103  133,978   
Inventories 278,863  355,944   
Prepaid expenses and other 59,603  43,302   
Total current assets 512,973  560,991   
Property and equipment, net 182,404  192,448   
Other assets 104,387  102,018   
Total assets$799,764 $855,457   
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable - trade$55,055 $70,614   
Other current liabilities 117,873  118,617   
Total current liabilities 172,928  189,231   
Long-term debt, less current maturities 690  59,709   
Non-current liabilities 24,490  21,227   
Total equity 601,656  585,290   
Total liabilities and equity$799,764 $855,457   
     
     
     
 
Astec Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
   
 Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 Dec 31Dec 31
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Net sales$283,224 $317,005 $1,169,613 $1,171,599 
Cost of sales 248,797  318,636  923,159  1,035,833 
Gross profit (loss) 34,427  (1,631) 246,454  135,766 
Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses 52,554  54,732  211,148  209,127 
Restructuring and asset impairment charges 9,942  13,060  11,373  13,060 
Income (loss) from operations (28,069) (69,423) 23,933  (86,421)
Interest expense (68) (557) (1,367) (1,045)
Other 250  11  1,629  1,783 
Income (loss) before income taxes (27,887) (69,969) 24,195  (85,683)
Income taxes (8,701) (22,932) 2,720  (25,234)
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest$(19,186)$(47,037)$21,475 $(60,449)
     
     
     
     
Earnings (loss) per Common Share    
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest    
Basic$(0.85)$(2.08)$0.95 $(2.64)
Diluted$(0.85)$(2.08)$0.95 $(2.64)
     
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding    
Basic 22,531  22,582  22,515  22,902 
Diluted 22,531  22,582  22,674  22,902 
     



 
Astec Industries, Inc.
Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses)
For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 Infrastructure
Group		Aggregate and
Mining Group		Energy
Group		CorporateTotal
2019 Revenues115,671  91,981  75,170  402 283,224 
2018 Revenues124,930  116,064  76,011  - 317,005 
Change $(9,259) (24,083) (841) 402 (33,781)
Change %(7.4%) (20.7%) (1.1%) - (10.7%)
      
2019 Gross Profit11,220  13,041  8,511  1,655 34,427 
2019 Gross Profit %9.7% 14.2% 11.3% 411.7%12.2%
2018 Gross Profit (Loss)(41,462) 30,347  9,375  109 (1,631)
2018 Gross Profit (Loss) %(33.2%) 26.1% 12.3% - (0.5%)
Change52,682  (17,306) (864) 1,546 36,058 
      
2019 Loss(3,815) (179) (12,192) (3,070)(19,256)
2018 Profit (Loss)(69,833) 10,796  (13,336) 22,015 (50,358)
Change $66,018  (10,975) 1,144  (25,085)31,102 
Change %94.5% (101.7%) 8.6% (113.9%)61.8%
      
      
Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands):
      
  Three months ended December 31 
   2019  2018 Change $ 
Total loss for all segments $(19,256)$(50,358)$31,102  
Recapture of intersegment profit 64  3,263  (3,199) 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 6  58  (52) 
Net loss attributable to controlling interest$(19,186)$(47,037)$27,851  
      
      
Astec Industries, Inc.
Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses)
For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 Infrastructure
Group		Aggregate and
Mining Group		Energy
Group		CorporateTotal
2019 Revenues492,118  404,971  272,122  402 1,169,613 
2018 Revenues442,289  453,164  276,146  - 1,171,599 
Change $49,829  (48,193) (4,024) 402 (1,986)
Change %11.3% (10.6%) (1.5%) - (0.2%)
      
2019 Gross Profit105,012  84,917  54,719  1,806 246,454 
2019 Gross Profit %21.3% 21.0% 20.1% 449.3%21.1%
2018 Gross Profit (Loss)(37,357) 112,972  59,751  400 135,766 
2018 Gross Profit (Loss) %(8.4%) 24.9% 21.6% - 11.6%
Change142,369  (28,055) (5,032) 1,406 110,688 
      
2019 Profit (Loss)35,449  22,790  (567) (37,491)20,181 
2018 Profit (Loss)(112,954) 45,464  3,070  1,586 (62,834)
Change $148,403  (22,674) (3,637) (39,077)83,015 
Change %131.4% (49.9%) (118.5%) (2463.9%)132.1%
      
      
Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands):
      
  Twelve months ended December 31 
   2019  2018 Change $ 
Total profit (loss) for all segments$20,181 $(62,834)$83,015  
Recapture of intersegment profit 1,162  2,090  (928) 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 132  295  (163) 
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $21,475 $(60,449)$81,924  
      
      
Astec Industries, Inc. 
Backlog by Segment 
December 31, 2019 and 2018 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
 Infrastructure
Group		Aggregate and
Mining Group		Energy
Group		Total 
2019 Backlog139,081  74,127  50,497  263,705  
2018 Backlog149,437  130,691  64,834  344,962  
Change $(10,356) (56,564) (14,337) (81,257) 
Change %(6.9%) (43.3%) (22.1%) (23.6%) 
      



 
Glossary
In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core businesses.
 
The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. Dollars (Except Share data), and as of or for the periods indicated.
    
Q4 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
    
 As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted
Consolidated(GAAP)Unusual Charges(Non-GAAP)
          
Net Sales$283,224 $- $283,224 
GP 34,427  26,509  60,936 
GP% 12.2%  21.5%
Op Income (Loss) (28,069) 36,453  8,384 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (8,701) 8,245  (456)
Net Income (Loss) (19,186) 28,208  9,022 
EPS (0.85) 1.25  0.40 
EBITDA (21,495) 36,452  14,957 
Free Cash Flow 22,870  10,494  33,364 
    
    
Infrastructure   
Net Sales 115,671  -  115,671 
GP 11,220  12,098  23,318 
GP% 9.7%  20.2%
EBITDA (2,656) 12,479  9,823 
    
Aggregate and Mining   
Net Sales 91,981  -  91,981 
GP 13,041  4,261  17,302 
GP% 14.2%  18.8%
EBITDA 97  4,511  4,608 
    
Energy   
Net Sales 75,170  -  75,170 
GP 8,511  10,150  18,661 
GP% 11.3%  24.8%
EBITDA (10,046) 19,463  9,417 
    
    
Q4 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
    
 As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted
Consolidated(GAAP)Unusual Charges(Non-GAAP)
          
Net Sales$317,005 $- $317,005 
GP (1,631) 77,574  75,943 
GP% (0.5%)  24.0%
Op Income (Loss) (69,423) 90,634  21,211 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (22,932) 29,628  6,696 
Net Income (Loss) (47,037) 61,005  13,968 
EPS (2.08) 2.69  0.61 
EBITDA (62,603) 90,634  28,031 
    
Infrastructure   
Net Sales 124,930  -  124,930 
GP (41,462) 69,792  28,330 
GP% (33.2%)  22.7%
EBITDA (63,515) 71,663  8,148 
    
Aggregate and Mining   
Net Sales 116,064  -  116,064 
GP 30,347  294  30,641 
GP% 26.1%  26.4%
EBITDA 13,224  294  13,518 
    
Energy   
Net Sales 76,011  -  76,011 
GP 9,375  7,487  16,862 
GP% 12.3%  22.2%
EBITDA (11,708) 18,677  6,969 
    
    
    
    
FYE 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
    
 As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted
Consolidated(GAAP)Unusual Charges(Non-GAAP)
    
Net Sales$1,169,613 $(20,000)$1,149,613 
Domestic Sales 908,466  (20,000) 888,466 
International Sales 261,147  -  261,147 
GP 246,454  6,533  252,987 
GP% 21.1%  22.0%
Op Income 23,933  17,906  41,839 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 2,720  3,420  6,140 
Net Income 21,475  14,487  35,962 
EPS 0.95  0.64  1.59 
EBITDA 50,440  17,906  68,346 
Free Cash Flow 90,287  (7,413) 82,874 
    
    
FYE 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
    
 As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted
Consolidated(GAAP)Unusual Charges(Non-GAAP)
    
Net Sales$1,171,599 $74,778 $1,246,377 
Domestic Sales 915,814  74,778  990,592 
International Sales 255,785  -  255,785 
GP 135,766  161,185  296,951 
GP% 11.6%  23.8%
Op Income (Loss) (86,421) 174,245  87,824 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (25,234) 46,502  21,268 
Net Income (Loss) (60,449) 127,744  67,295 
EPS (2.64) 5.58  2.94 
EBITDA (57,897) 174,245  116,348 
          


PDF with complete 4Q19 Earnings Presentation available:
