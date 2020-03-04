Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year fourth quarter):
2019 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year):
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Fourth quarter net sales of $283.2 million decreased 10.7% compared to $317.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Domestic sales of $209.6 million decreased 15.5% from $248.2 million a year ago, while International sales of $73.6 million increased 7.0% from $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 10.4%.
Backlog as of December 31, 2019 of $263.7 million decreased by $81.3 million, or 23.6% compared to the backlog of $344.9 million a year ago. Domestic backlog decreased by 25.4% to $194.5 million from $260.7 million in 2018. International backlog of $69.2 million decreased compared to $84.2 million last year. Although we experienced a decline in each segment, weakness was concentrated in the Aggregate and Mining Group as dealers had increased their inventory levels throughout 2018 to meet demand but then began to destock in 2019.
An operating loss of $28.1 million compared to a loss of $69.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018. In relation to the company’s efforts to simplify the organization, the company incurred a $9.9 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or $0.34 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. The restructuring items are related to the expected sale of the GEFCO subsidiary, closure of our German operation and the transfer of the CEI products to Heatec and RexCon. In the fourth quarter of 2019, after considering new management’s revised inventory control and working capital control objectives and the Company’s assessment of the age, quantities on hand, market acceptance of the equipment, and other related factors, it was determined that various specific equipment models in each of the Company’s business units required additions to their net realizable value reserves. The fourth quarter results include a pre-tax inventory write-down of $26.5 million or $0.91 per diluted share. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $8.4 million decreased 60.5% compared to $21.2 million a year ago. Adjusted operating margin of 3.0% declined 370 basis points from 6.7% in fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily due to the lower volumes. SGA&E expenses declined 4.0% on a dollar basis but increased as a percent of sales 130 basis points to 18.6% from 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the decline in sales.
Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to $28.0 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3% declined 350 basis points from 8.8% in fourth quarter 2018.
Net loss of $19.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.0 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding unusual items and restructuring charges mentioned above, adjusted net income of $9.0 million decreased 35.4% compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.40 decreased 34.4% compared to $0.61 last year.
“Fourth quarter results showed continued softness in North America that was partially offset by an increase in international sales. Despite the temporary headwinds, I am encouraged by the progress we are making towards our strategic initiatives to Simplify, Focus and Grow the organization,” stated Barry Ruffalo, CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. “As recently announced, we are in the process of marketing the GEFCO business for sale. This will further simplify the organization, strengthen our financial position and release additional capital to deploy toward strategic growth opportunities. Additionally, we have taken important steps to restructure the company and streamline business units to increase internal transparency and improve the decision-making process. These collective actions are important in building the foundation for the future success of Astec Industries.”
Full Year 2019 Results
Net sales for 2019 were $1,169.6 million, or relatively flat when compared to 2018. Domestic sales decreased 0.8% to $908.5 million from $915.8 million a year ago, while International sales increased 2.1% to $261.1 million from $255.8 million in 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales increased 0.6%.
Operating income of $23.9 million compares to a loss of $86.4 million in 2018. The company incurred a total of $37.9 million in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory write-downs for 2019, or $1.36 per diluted share. Adjusted operating income of $41.8 million decreased 52.4% compared to $87.8 million in 2018. Adjusted operating margin of 3.6% declined 340 basis points from 7.0% in 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily because of a reduction in gross margin of 180 basis points to 22.0% from 23.8% in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million decreased 41.3% compared to $116.3 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.9% declined 340 basis points from 9.3% in 2018.
Net income of $21.5 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.4 million or $2.64 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted net income of $36.0 million decreased 46.6% compared to 2018. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 decreased 45.9% compared to $2.94 last year.
The Company identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. As a result, the Company needs additional time to complete the compilation of information and finalization of its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures to be filed as part of the 2019 Form 10-K. The Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for 15 days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act.
About Astec Industries, Inc.
Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and a diversified portfolio of equipment used in various industries including energy-related markets (Energy Group).
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) restructuring initiatives, (ii) the potential sale of the GEFCO business, (iii) increases in international demand, and (iv) product demand in North America. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Dec
|Dec
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|48,857
|$
|25,821
|Investments
|1,547
|1,946
|Receivables and contract assets, net
|124,103
|133,978
|Inventories
|278,863
|355,944
|Prepaid expenses and other
|59,603
|43,302
|Total current assets
|512,973
|560,991
|Property and equipment, net
|182,404
|192,448
|Other assets
|104,387
|102,018
|Total assets
|$
|799,764
|$
|855,457
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable - trade
|$
|55,055
|$
|70,614
|Other current liabilities
|117,873
|118,617
|Total current liabilities
|172,928
|189,231
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|690
|59,709
|Non-current liabilities
|24,490
|21,227
|Total equity
|601,656
|585,290
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|799,764
|$
|855,457
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|$
|283,224
|$
|317,005
|$
|1,169,613
|$
|1,171,599
|Cost of sales
|248,797
|318,636
|923,159
|1,035,833
|Gross profit (loss)
|34,427
|(1,631
|)
|246,454
|135,766
|Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses
|52,554
|54,732
|211,148
|209,127
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|9,942
|13,060
|11,373
|13,060
|Income (loss) from operations
|(28,069
|)
|(69,423
|)
|23,933
|(86,421
|)
|Interest expense
|(68
|)
|(557
|)
|(1,367
|)
|(1,045
|)
|Other
|250
|11
|1,629
|1,783
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(27,887
|)
|(69,969
|)
|24,195
|(85,683
|)
|Income taxes
|(8,701
|)
|(22,932
|)
|2,720
|(25,234
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(19,186
|)
|$
|(47,037
|)
|$
|21,475
|$
|(60,449
|)
|Earnings (loss) per Common Share
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|Basic
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|0.95
|$
|(2.64
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|0.95
|$
|(2.64
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|22,531
|22,582
|22,515
|22,902
|Diluted
|22,531
|22,582
|22,674
|22,902
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses)
|For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Infrastructure
Group
|Aggregate and
Mining Group
|Energy
Group
|Corporate
|Total
|2019 Revenues
|115,671
|91,981
|75,170
|402
|283,224
|2018 Revenues
|124,930
|116,064
|76,011
|-
|317,005
|Change $
|(9,259
|)
|(24,083
|)
|(841
|)
|402
|(33,781
|)
|Change %
|(7.4
|%)
|(20.7
|%)
|(1.1
|%)
|-
|(10.7
|%)
|2019 Gross Profit
|11,220
|13,041
|8,511
|1,655
|34,427
|2019 Gross Profit %
|9.7
|%
|14.2
|%
|11.3
|%
|411.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|2018 Gross Profit (Loss)
|(41,462
|)
|30,347
|9,375
|109
|(1,631
|)
|2018 Gross Profit (Loss) %
|(33.2
|%)
|26.1
|%
|12.3
|%
|-
|(0.5
|%)
|Change
|52,682
|(17,306
|)
|(864
|)
|1,546
|36,058
|2019 Loss
|(3,815
|)
|(179
|)
|(12,192
|)
|(3,070
|)
|(19,256
|)
|2018 Profit (Loss)
|(69,833
|)
|10,796
|(13,336
|)
|22,015
|(50,358
|)
|Change $
|66,018
|(10,975
|)
|1,144
|(25,085
|)
|31,102
|Change %
|94.5
|%
|(101.7
|%)
|8.6
|%
|(113.9
|%)
|61.8
|%
|Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands):
|Three months ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|Change $
|Total loss for all segments
|$
|(19,256
|)
|$
|(50,358
|)
|$
|31,102
|Recapture of intersegment profit
|64
|3,263
|(3,199
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|6
|58
|(52
|)
|Net loss attributable to controlling interest
|$
|(19,186
|)
|$
|(47,037
|)
|$
|27,851
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses)
|For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Infrastructure
Group
|Aggregate and
Mining Group
|Energy
Group
|Corporate
|Total
|2019 Revenues
|492,118
|404,971
|272,122
|402
|1,169,613
|2018 Revenues
|442,289
|453,164
|276,146
|-
|1,171,599
|Change $
|49,829
|(48,193
|)
|(4,024
|)
|402
|(1,986
|)
|Change %
|11.3
|%
|(10.6
|%)
|(1.5
|%)
|-
|(0.2
|%)
|2019 Gross Profit
|105,012
|84,917
|54,719
|1,806
|246,454
|2019 Gross Profit %
|21.3
|%
|21.0
|%
|20.1
|%
|449.3
|%
|21.1
|%
|2018 Gross Profit (Loss)
|(37,357
|)
|112,972
|59,751
|400
|135,766
|2018 Gross Profit (Loss) %
|(8.4
|%)
|24.9
|%
|21.6
|%
|-
|11.6
|%
|Change
|142,369
|(28,055
|)
|(5,032
|)
|1,406
|110,688
|2019 Profit (Loss)
|35,449
|22,790
|(567
|)
|(37,491
|)
|20,181
|2018 Profit (Loss)
|(112,954
|)
|45,464
|3,070
|1,586
|(62,834
|)
|Change $
|148,403
|(22,674
|)
|(3,637
|)
|(39,077
|)
|83,015
|Change %
|131.4
|%
|(49.9
|%)
|(118.5
|%)
|(2463.9
|%)
|132.1
|%
|Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands):
|Twelve months ended December 31
|2019
|2018
|Change $
|Total profit (loss) for all segments
|$
|20,181
|$
|(62,834
|)
|$
|83,015
|Recapture of intersegment profit
|1,162
|2,090
|(928
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|132
|295
|(163
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest
|$
|21,475
|$
|(60,449
|)
|$
|81,924
|Astec Industries, Inc.
|Backlog by Segment
|December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Infrastructure
Group
|Aggregate and
Mining Group
|Energy
Group
|Total
|2019 Backlog
|139,081
|74,127
|50,497
|263,705
|2018 Backlog
|149,437
|130,691
|64,834
|344,962
|Change $
|(10,356
|)
|(56,564
|)
|(14,337
|)
|(81,257
|)
|Change %
|(6.9
|%)
|(43.3
|%)
|(22.1
|%)
|(23.6
|%)
|Glossary
|In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core businesses.
|The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. Dollars (Except Share data), and as of or for the periods indicated.
|Q4 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
|As Reported
|Restructuring and
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated
|(GAAP)
|Unusual Charges
|(Non-GAAP)
|Net Sales
|$
|283,224
|$
|-
|$
|283,224
|GP
|34,427
|26,509
|60,936
|GP%
|12.2
|%
|21.5
|%
|Op Income (Loss)
|(28,069
|)
|36,453
|8,384
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(8,701
|)
|8,245
|(456
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|(19,186
|)
|28,208
|9,022
|EPS
|(0.85
|)
|1.25
|0.40
|EBITDA
|(21,495
|)
|36,452
|14,957
|Free Cash Flow
|22,870
|10,494
|33,364
|Infrastructure
|Net Sales
|115,671
|-
|115,671
|GP
|11,220
|12,098
|23,318
|GP%
|9.7
|%
|20.2
|%
|EBITDA
|(2,656
|)
|12,479
|9,823
|Aggregate and Mining
|Net Sales
|91,981
|-
|91,981
|GP
|13,041
|4,261
|17,302
|GP%
|14.2
|%
|18.8
|%
|EBITDA
|97
|4,511
|4,608
|Energy
|Net Sales
|75,170
|-
|75,170
|GP
|8,511
|10,150
|18,661
|GP%
|11.3
|%
|24.8
|%
|EBITDA
|(10,046
|)
|19,463
|9,417
|Q4 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
|As Reported
|Restructuring and
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated
|(GAAP)
|Unusual Charges
|(Non-GAAP)
|Net Sales
|$
|317,005
|$
|-
|$
|317,005
|GP
|(1,631
|)
|77,574
|75,943
|GP%
|(0.5
|%)
|24.0
|%
|Op Income (Loss)
|(69,423
|)
|90,634
|21,211
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(22,932
|)
|29,628
|6,696
|Net Income (Loss)
|(47,037
|)
|61,005
|13,968
|EPS
|(2.08
|)
|2.69
|0.61
|EBITDA
|(62,603
|)
|90,634
|28,031
|Infrastructure
|Net Sales
|124,930
|-
|124,930
|GP
|(41,462
|)
|69,792
|28,330
|GP%
|(33.2
|%)
|22.7
|%
|EBITDA
|(63,515
|)
|71,663
|8,148
|Aggregate and Mining
|Net Sales
|116,064
|-
|116,064
|GP
|30,347
|294
|30,641
|GP%
|26.1
|%
|26.4
|%
|EBITDA
|13,224
|294
|13,518
|Energy
|Net Sales
|76,011
|-
|76,011
|GP
|9,375
|7,487
|16,862
|GP%
|12.3
|%
|22.2
|%
|EBITDA
|(11,708
|)
|18,677
|6,969
|FYE 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
|As Reported
|Restructuring and
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated
|(GAAP)
|Unusual Charges
|(Non-GAAP)
|Net Sales
|$
|1,169,613
|$
|(20,000
|)
|$
|1,149,613
|Domestic Sales
|908,466
|(20,000
|)
|888,466
|International Sales
|261,147
|-
|261,147
|GP
|246,454
|6,533
|252,987
|GP%
|21.1
|%
|22.0
|%
|Op Income
|23,933
|17,906
|41,839
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|2,720
|3,420
|6,140
|Net Income
|21,475
|14,487
|35,962
|EPS
|0.95
|0.64
|1.59
|EBITDA
|50,440
|17,906
|68,346
|Free Cash Flow
|90,287
|(7,413
|)
|82,874
|FYE 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
|As Reported
|Restructuring and
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated
|(GAAP)
|Unusual Charges
|(Non-GAAP)
|Net Sales
|$
|1,171,599
|$
|74,778
|$
|1,246,377
|Domestic Sales
|915,814
|74,778
|990,592
|International Sales
|255,785
|-
|255,785
|GP
|135,766
|161,185
|296,951
|GP%
|11.6
|%
|23.8
|%
|Op Income (Loss)
|(86,421
|)
|174,245
|87,824
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(25,234
|)
|46,502
|21,268
|Net Income (Loss)
|(60,449
|)
|127,744
|67,295
|EPS
|(2.64
|)
|5.58
|2.94
|EBITDA
|(57,897
|)
|174,245
|116,348
