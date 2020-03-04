New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarette Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01911366/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global e-cigarette market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels.In addition, increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-cigarette market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global e-cigarette market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Modular E-cigarette



o Next-generation Products



o Rechargeable E-cigarette



o Disposable E-cigarette



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global e-cigarette market growth

This study identifies increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool as the prime reasons driving the global e-cigarette market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global e-cigarette market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global e-cigarette market, including some of the vendors such as Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. and Turning Point Brands Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01911366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001